Dan Evers and I didn’t know each other for a lot of years, but it felt like we did. He and I became friends about seven years ago. He was appointed Executive Director of the Clinton County Port Authority when I was serving as Clinton County Commissioner, and from the first moment we spoke, we just hit it off. One of those unexplainable things that happens to new friends sometimes.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO