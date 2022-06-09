ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Lightyear' stars Chris Evans, Keke Palmer meet for first time at film's Hollywood premiere

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hOPs_0g5lLcoh00

Movie fans are buzzing about the latest film from the creative minds of Pixar.

"Lightyear" held its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday. The film takes us to a time 'pre'-"Toy Story." Chris Evans voices the title role, taking over for Tim Allen - sort of. While Allen played the voice of the Lightyear TOY, Evans plays the space ranger that inspired that toy.

The animated film centers on Buzz, who sets out to save his fellow astronauts after years of being stranded on an intergalactic planet. One of his co-stars is Keke Palmer. And because this is an animated film, the actors usually have to record their work "solo." So that meant the premiere was the first chance for many of them to say hello!

Disney super fan Yvette Nicole Brown stopped by to talk with On the Red Carpet's George Pennacchio, then she took over and interviewed her friend, Palmer.

"What was it like working with Chris Evans?" Brown asked.

"I don't know the man. I never met him before!" Palmer said. "But I'm one of his biggest fans. We had a conversation over Zoom but I think this is the first night I'm actually going to meet him in person!"

Palmer did get to meet Evans and was greeted with a big friendly hug. Brown got one, too!

"Lightyear" is in theaters Friday, June 17.

WATCH | 'Lightyear' teaser trailer debuts exclusively on 'GMA'

To infinity and ... 🚀 Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear," in theaters Summer 2022.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and this ABC station.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Bourne Identity at 20: the surprise hit that changed action film-making

In the early 2000s, the action movie was in mortal danger. The reliable heroes of the 80s and 90s – Sly, Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson – were getting old and out of touch. Director Michael Bay was the new guy on the block, with hits like The Rock and Armageddon that repurposed the slick style of Tony Scott and Jerry Bruckheimer into high-concept outings. But he seemed content to burn out the genre; once you’ve saved the world from an asteroid the size of Texas, there’s really nowhere else to go.
MOVIES
Variety

Five Spanish Animation Talents to Track

Click here to read the full article. Roc Espinet “I’m a big fan of 2D, keeping a handcrafted look and strong emotions, like in Ghibli movies. Having said that, I always want to complement it with a contemporary narrative concept and bold and crazy camera movements,” Catalan animator Espinet says. He’s a regular collaborator of Alberto Vázquez (“Unicorn Wars,” “Birdboy”) and has worked as an animator and layout artist for HBO (“Deadly Class”) and Amazon (“Niko and the Sword of Light”). A pick-up from Latido when in in development, “Girl and Wolf” is Espinet’s debut feature, currently in pre-production and based on Espinet’s...
MUSIC
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy