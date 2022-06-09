Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing a theft charge after she’s accused of stealing money from Fonner Park. Ceira McIntosh, 23, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of $1,500- $4,999. According to...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in custody following a wild night. Grand Island Police arrested Miguel Villatoro, 26, on several charges including DUI with serious bodily injury, first degree assault, and resisting arrest following an incident overnight. Grand Island Police said Villatoro got into an...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Over the weekend, Grand Island Police reported that a $100 counterfeit bill was used at Indianhead Golf Course, to purchase food items. The bill had “Play Money” in the spot where a serial number should have been. Police say counterfeit bills can look...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen and found burned in Adams County. GIPD received a call from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office after they located a vehicle burned in rural Adams County near the county line. The vehicle was a 2013 Ram 1500 pickup.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department responded to a truck blocking a road Saturday night. LPD said officers were called to North 67th & Marcia Lane on a report of a truck blocking the road. Officers said they found the vehicle and the driver, 23-year-old Trevor L Rook. LPD officials...
(Hastings, NE) -- A Hastings, Nebraska man is behind bars after a large quantity of methamphetamine is found during a traffic stop. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers, with assistance from the TRIDENT Drug Task Force, arrested 52 year old Robert Williams after locating more than a pound of methamphetamine during the Friday afternoon stop. NSP says Williams was pulled over near the intersection of Highway 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings. Investigators say while Williams was pulled over, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. The state patrol says during a search of the car, 17 ounces of meth was found.
BEATRICE – A drug investigation search of a west Beatrice home has yielded two arrests. Gage County law officers and Beatrice Police served the warrant last Thursday morning, at 211 North Sumner Street. Authorities arrested 39-year-old Michael Armagost on suspicion of two counts of distributing a controlled substance, possession...
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man has been arrested after more than one pound of meth was found during a traffic stop. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the stop happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings. During the stop,...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a report of gunshots on Sunday night. LPD said that Sunday night officers responded to the 2500 block of North 9th Street for a report of gunshots in the area. Officers said that when they arrived they found a 32-year-old...
A 23 year old woman was jogging near 35th and Apple on Friday, June 10th around 6:40 a.m. when she was hit on the back of a head by an unknown female. Lincoln Police say the victim tried to defend herself but was again knocked to the ground. The suspect took the victim’s cell phone and Beats headphones. Those items were valued at $1,075. The victim was able to wave down a passerby for help and called police. She said the suspect took off in a silver Jeep.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being injured this past weekend. Lincoln Police said they're investigating a shooting that left one person injured over the weekend. Police said the victim arrived at CHI Health Saint Elizabeth around 10:45 p.m. Sunday with...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have identified Keith Doering, 24, as the man who was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Around 9:47 p.m., Doering’s motorcycle had been driving north on 84th Street when it hit a Jeep Renegade, which was turning left onto Augusta Drive.
Grand Island, Neb. -- It was announced that Obsa Ahmed, a 29-year-old of Grand Island, was sentenced Friday to 24-months in prison. Ahmed was sentenced for failing to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). After serving his prison term, Ahmed will also be required to serve...
LINCOLN—(News Release June 12)—The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a traffic crash at S. 84th Street and Augusta Drive that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Lincoln man. On Saturday, June 11th, at approximately 9:45 PM, a motorcycle was traveling northbound on S. 84th Street when it...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Oven fire on Saturday burned more than food. The Oven East, a popular Indian restaurant near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, sustained $150,000 to $200,000 in damage from a blaze that burned for almost four hours. Lincoln Fire & Rescue says the alarm system...
