With the sheriff run-off election just over three weeks away, it is imperative that voters have all the facts to make an educated decision. After all, the sheriff elected will be for a four-year term. In the next three weeks, we will bring you facts and information on each candidate. In this article, the focus will be experience, who has it and where did they get it.

CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO