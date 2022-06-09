ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polo, IL

Man charged with possessing child pornography

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

A Polo, IL man is behind bars after officers with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation arrested him on charges of possessing child pornography.

Nicholas E. Duitsman, age 25, has been charged with six counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a Class 2 Felony. On June 7, ISP DCI investigators executed an arrest warrant at Duitsman’s residence in Polo, following an investigation involving child pornography. During the investigation, DCI investigators uncovered evidence supporting the arrest of Duitsman, who is currently being held at the Ogle County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg offers residential paint recycling program

The City of Galesburg is offering a residential paint recycling drop-off program to provide a convenient method for environmentally friendly disposal of unused paint. This year’s Residential Paint Recycling Drop-off program will take place on the third Saturday of the month from May until September. The June event will be held on Saturday, June 18, […]
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

State announces nursing home violators

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website. The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing […]
Local 4 WHBF

Silvis Fire Department receives fire prevention grant

TheSilvis Fire Departmenthas receiveda $3,600 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers. Company representatives presented the award to Fire Chief John Winters. The award will be used to support pre-incident planning to efficiently collect and track data on local community buildings. The information will help the department respond […]
SILVIS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

ICC authorizes $2.5 Million for bridge rehabilitation project near Galesburg

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved the use of $2.5 million from the Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund (MMTBF) to help Knox County pay for the rehabilitation of a grade separation structure near Galesburg. The Highway Department will perform heavy rehabilitation work with no structural footprint change to the existing structure carrying County Highway 10/Thirwell […]
Local 4 WHBF

Knox County opens temporary cooling centers

The Knox County Health Department and Knox County Emergency Management Agency are monitoring local conditions to see if the need arises for a formal cooling center to be opened over the next few days. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 90s, starting today through Thursday. A combination of heat and humidity that could […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Local 4 WHBF

Cooling Centers in the QCA

The following are a list of cooling centers in the Quad Cities. We’ll update them as we get more information. East Moline The South Moline Township Center at 637 17th Ave., in East Moline.  9 a.m.-4 p.m.  Rock Island The Rock Island Township Hall at 2827 Seventh Ave. in Rock Island.  8 a.m.-4 p.m. The Rock […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Cones with a Cop this weekend in Carbon Cliff

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Village of Carbon Cliff and Carbon Cliff Bait and Tackle are hosting Cones with a Cop for a second year. The event, held in conjunction with the Carbon Cliff Youth Fishing Derby, will be June 11 from 9-10:30 a.m. at 343 N. First Avenue in Carbon […]
CARBON CLIFF, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

