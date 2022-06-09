ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Eastbound lanes of Highway 22 re-open after crash in Horry County

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6CXK_0g5lK6t100

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eastbound lanes of Highway 22 were closed for a portion of Thursday afternoon after a crash caused damage to guide wires and median barriers, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 12:34 p.m. near mile-marker 25 between Highway 905 and Highway 90, HCFR said. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

The road re-opened before 3 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash and the Department of Transportation was notified of the damage to the barriers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
WMBF

5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County, police say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are receiving medical care after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County afternoon. Marion Fire and Rescue was called to Main and Liberty Streets just after 2 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle wreck. Crews from Rescue 10, Engine 15, C101 and other volunteers...
MARION COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Traffic
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

4-vehicle crash blocks Highway 501 near Forestbrook

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A four-vehicle crash blocked a section of Highway 501 in Horry County on Saturday, but there were no serious injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to the crash in the area of Highway 501 and Greenleaf Circle near Forestbrook. Drivers were asked to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crews search ocean for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police searched for a missing swimmer Monday afternoon and through the evening, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police said officers were in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 7th Avenue North with Ocean Rescue and lifeguards. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Serious injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported late Sunday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Longs that involved a motorcycle Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 5:47 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of W. Highway 9 and Hemingway Road. The intersection remained closed to traffic as of 7 p.m., […]
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

Crews in Myrtle Beach find missing swimmer’s body

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.( WBTW) — Crews found the body of a missing swimmer Tuesday morning after searching throughout Monday afternoon and evening. The swimmer disappeared in dangerous currents in the area of 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The body was recovered early Tuesday morning, according to Master Sgt. Tom Vest with […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Horry County Fire Rescue#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Motorcycle crashes into gas pump near Highway 707; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Saturday evening when a motorcycle crashed into a gas pump at a station along Highway 707 near Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. to 9600 Highway 707. The injured person was taken to a local hospital, according to HCFR. The South […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Missing Murrells Inlet man with dementia found safe in NC

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say an 82-year-old man reported missing by his family has been found safe. Deputies said the man suffers from dementia and was feared to be in danger. He had last been seen driving his blue Nissan Versa and that vehicle had recently...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTW News13

One injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crashed into a gas pump at a gas station along Highway 707 near Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the gas station at 9600 Highway 707 at 7:32 p.m. Saturday night. The injured person was taken to a local hospital, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crews investigating Conway-area fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are investigating a fire that happened in the Conway area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on the 6000 block of Doyle Lane at around 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported and the fire was put under control.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Driver killed in Darlington County car crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday morning in a single-car crash in Darlington County. It happened about 9:30 a.m. on Ruby Road just north of Hartsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a 2007 Toyota sedan was the only person in the car and died at the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Friday Shootings Keep LEOs Busy

City and county law enforcement were kept hopping Friday with multiple shootings. It is not known if any of the incidents are related. The sheriff’s office was called to Grand Strand Hospital Friday after James Arlon Lanier, 47, was found in Loris with a gunshot wound. The investigation showed Lanier was in his vehicle at the intersection of Green Acres Drive and Swamp Fox Highway East when he was shot. The report did not give additional details on why he was assaulted. Deputies were contacted just after 8 p.m.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Suspect wanted for hit and run in Conway, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a hit and run. Officers say Ishmael Raheen Bridges is wanted for a hit and run and reckless driving. According to the report, the vehicle Bridges used in the...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

51K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy