Two lanes of Arendell Street to be closed Monday morning for repairs

By STAFF REPORT
carolinacoastonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– State maintenance crews need to temporarily close two of the five lanes on a portion of Arendell Street (U.S. 70) in Morehead City to repair a damaged drainage pipe. The N.C....

www.carolinacoastonline.com

outerbanksvoice.com

Residential structure fire in Duck, all occupants safe

The Duck Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 126 Quarterdeck Drive in the early hours of Monday, June 13. The structure was a duplex in the Port Trinitie Condos and contained units 11 and 12. Unit 11, occupied by the co-owners, sustained severe damage. The adjoining unit,...
DUCK, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant ratings

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Window sill above sink in poor repair. Walls and ceilings peeling throughout. Canisters of flour, sugar, etc. must be properly labeled with the common name of the food item once it has been removed from its original container. The...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cora Murray, 47; private service

Cora Murray, 47, of Morehead City, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate Cora's life privately. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Gail Petri-Mascenik, 69; private service

Gail M. Petri-Mascenik, 69, of Newport, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jeremy Brunette, 33; incomplete

Jeremy Brunette, 33, of Cedar Island, died Sunday, June 12, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 11, 12 & 13

Cora Murray, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate Cora's life privately. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. ROBERT GASKILL, Morehead City. Robert Gaskill, 97 of Morehead City,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Charles Bickford, 63; incomplete

Charles Bickford, 63, of Morehead City, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kay Hartman, 79; service later

Kay Taylor Hartman, 79, of Newport, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Pamlico The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Craven County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina West central Pamlico County in eastern North Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cayton, or 14 miles north of New Bern, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Blounts Creek, Askins, Cayton, Olympia, Edward, Grantsboro, Cox Crossroads, Ernul, Fairfield Harbour, Alliance, Bridgeton and Vandemere. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Irene Austin, 95; incomplete

Irene Austin, 95, of Newport, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Elton Bell Jr., 56; incomplete

Elton Guy Bell Jr., 56, of Newport, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
NEWPORT, NC

