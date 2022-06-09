ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, ID

Shot clocks are coming to Idaho high school basketball

By Jack Schemmel
kmvt
 5 days ago

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a unanimous, 11-0 vote in the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) monthly board meeting Wednesday, shot clocks are coming to the prep scene. The ruling means in 2024, the Idaho state basketball championships will feature 35-second shot clocks. Kimberly boys basketball...

www.kmvt.com

MIX 106

We’re Calling Out 5 Ridiculous Lies About Idaho

1 || Idaho has an aversion to technological progress. IMPIRICALLY FALSE! Of the 800 brilliant tech/software companies that call Idaho home, Continuous Composites is famous for inventing continuous fiber 3D printing that utilizes Kevlar. ICYMI: as it turns out, Uncle Sam's military is quite fond of this Idaho business. And...

