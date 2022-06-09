ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Darrin Horn explains how his son, Walker, got a chance to play basketball for Kentucky

By Mark Story
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqZzP_0g5lJFmW00

When Walker Horn informed his dad he wanted his college experience to include being a part of a high-level men’s basketball program, Darrin Horn did what you would expect a father to do.

The Northern Kentucky University head men’s basketball coach got on the phone.

“We just started checking around with people I know to see what the possibilities might be,” Darrin Horn says. “Obviously, Kentucky made a lot of sense if we could work it out.”

That began the process that led to John Calipari granting Walker Horn a spot as a walk-on on the 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball roster. UK confirmed last month that Walker Horn, a 6-foot-3 guard, will be a Cat next season.

“He’s thrilled,” Darrin Horn said of his son. “It’s not lost on him the opportunity to be in a program where there is a Hall of Famer (as head coach) at a place like Kentucky.”

According to his Dad, Walker Horn is at least considering the idea of coaching someday himself. “I think he definitely has an interest in it,” Darrin Horn says. “I don’t know if that is something that he is dead set on right now.”

When the next college hoops season tips off, Darrin Horn, 49, will begin his fourth season as head man at NKU. Yet when his son was looking for a college basketball program of which to be a part, Darrin Horn says Walker did not consider Northern.

“I think he just wanted to go somewhere he could learn and be a part of something unique,” Darrin Horn says. “He’s been with me for 19 years now. He’s looking to learn from somebody else. I think we are pretty good at what we do, but a Hall of Famer (which Calipari is), probably, trumps Dad.”

Had the coronavirus and the efforts to contain it not intervened, Walker Horn would probably have already earned a chance to play basketball in Rupp Arena .

After Darrin Horn left a position on Shaka Smart’s coaching staff at Texas to become NKU head man, Walker Horn moved north with his family and enrolled at Covington Catholic.

As a sophomore in 2019-20, Walker Horn appeared in 31 games for CovCath while averaging 1.3 points and 0.9 rebounds. The Colonels (29-5) beat archrival Fort Thomas Highlands in the 9th Region title game and were slated to play West Jessamine in the 2020 Boys’ Sweet Sixteen in Rupp.

Instead, the state tournament ended up being canceled due to the pandemic.

As a junior, Walker Horn played in 28 games for Covington Catholic, averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds. The Colonels (24-4) were nipped, 61-60, in the 2021 9th Region quarterfinals by St. Henry.

For his senior year of high school, Walker Horn decided to move back to Texas. “Just really wanted to go back with his friends in Austin and graduate with them,” Darrin Horn says.

So Walker Horn played his senior season for Westlake High School in Austin. According to UK, Horn averaged 9.3 points, 5.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds for Westlake (38-2).

Cats fans will hope Kentucky having a Westlake alumnus on the 2022-23 Kentucky roster is an omen for things to come: The past two NCAA men’s hoops champions have had players from Westlake on their teams — Matthew Mayer (2020-21) of Baylor and KJ Adams of Kansas (2021-22).

In Lexington, Walker Horn will be in the city where his father was a high school hoops star.

As a senior in 1990-91, Darrin Horn averaged 16 points and six rebounds while leading Tates Creek to within one win of the state championship. Coach Nolan Barger’s Commodores fell to Fairdale, led by Jermaine Brown, Maurice Morris and Carlos Turner, 67-63 in a tense state championship game in Rupp Arena.

Darrin Horn’s mom, Lois, and brothers Michael and Greg all still call Lexington home. “Everybody is excited for Walker to be there in school,” Darrin Horn says. The NKU coach says his wife, Carla, “is excited to have (Walker) back close.”

Different from many walk-ons, Walker Horn grew up inside college basketball. The pictures of him in the Herald-Leader photo archive show:

1.) A little boy dribbling a basketball with his father from the the official practice the day before Darrin Horn coached Western Kentucky to a round-of-64 victory over Drake in the 2008 NCAA Tournament;

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPJDc_0g5lJFmW00
Then-Western Kentucky coach Darrin Horn dribbled basketballs with his then-4-year-old son, Walker, during an NCAA West Regional basketball practice held the day before No. 12 seed WKU upset No. 5 seed Drake on Ty Rogers’ famous buzzer beater in the 2008 NCAA Tournament round of 64. AP

2.) A child wearing a South Carolina baseball cap at the news conference where his dad was introduced as the Gamecocks’ head coach.

“As a coach’s son, he’s really kind of seen every level (of college basketball),” Darrin Horn says. “Obviously, he’s very familiar with Kentucky and what it means. He maybe even (views it in) a different way than an in-state kid who spent all their years here (would). He’s seen it from the outside and truly understands the magnitude of Kentucky basketball.”

Darrin Horn says he and his family are grateful to Calipari for giving Walker Horn the chance he craved to be part of the UK basketball experience.

“For me, it’s more of a dad perspective,” Darrin Horn says. “I know Walker is going to be in a good program with good people at the absolute highest level (of college hoops) — which is what he wanted.”

Comments / 0

Related
gobigbluecountry.com

Look: Aaron Bradshaw in Kentucky Blue During his Visit

The Kentucky men’s basketball program hosted an important visitor for the 2023 class this weekend. Aaron Bradshaw, a four-star player in the 2023 class, officially visited Kentucky during the weekend, finishing up his visit on Sunday. The 7-foot center is a rising prospect in 2023 where he is ranked...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Walker, KY
City
Austin, KY
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
WLKY.com

UofL baseball's Dan McDonnell issues a message to the doubters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The University of Louisville baseball team's season ended on Saturday after falling 4-3 to Texas A&M in their second NCAA Super Regional matchup of the weekend. The Cards ended the season with a 42-21-1 overall record. After the loss, UofL Head Coach Dan McDonnell issued...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrin Horn
Person
John Calipari
wdrb.com

Former UofL men's basketball star facing felony marijuana charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville men's basketball player is facing a felony drug charge after police found marijuana in his car while conducting a traffic stop in Richmond, Kentucky, last month. According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Nku
WLKY.com

Former UofL player named North Hardin basketball head coach

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Former University of Louisville guard Michael Baffour has been named North Hardin High School's new boys' basketball head coach. North Hardin made the announcement earlier this month. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Former Knott Central head coach Rhett Gibson dies

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County has lost a sporting legend. Former Knott Central head girls’ basketball coach Rhett Gibson has died. Gibson played for the Patriots in the early 1970s before taking over as the boys basketball head coach in the late 1980s. He became the head girls basketball coach in 1999.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
My 1053 WJLT

10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
391
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy