Vote for The State’s Midlands high school track and field athletes of the year

It’s time to vote for The State’s track and field athletes of the year for Midlands-area high schools. Voting ends at noon Tuesday, June 14 and you can vote as many times as you like.

The winner will be announced along with The State newspaper’s all-area track and field team next week

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Girls nominees

▪ Aaliyah Berry, Spring Valley: Junior won the 100 hurdles at the Class 5A state meet and her time of 13.99 in the event was tops in the state this year.

▪ Ticora Gaskins, Westwood: Won the long jump, was part of the 4x400 relay team and was second in the 100 at the Class 4A state meet. Had the top leap in the state this year in the long jump at 19-4.

▪ Tmoni Porterfield, Columbia: Won the long jump and finished second in three other events at Class 2A state championships.

▪ Brianna Rodriguez, Westwood: Junior won the 100 and 400 hurdles as well as the 200 meters and was on the winning 4x400 relay at the Class 4A state championship. Had the fastest time in the state this season in the 400 hurdles at 1:00.81.

▪ Bayli Aiken, Hammond: Eighth-grader won the 100 hurdles and 100, 200 meters at the SCISA 3A championships. She had the fastest time in the state this year in the 100 at 11.63.

▪ Madelyn Gomez, Heathwood Hall: Sophomore won the 1,600 and 3,200 at the SCISA 3A championship.

▪ Kendra Miles, Lexington: Seventh-grader won the 1,600 and finished second in the 3,200 at the Class 5A state championship. Was the Lower State champion in both events.

Boys nominees

▪ Mondell Hutto, Spring Valley: Part of the Class 5A state championship Viking squad. Won the triple jump, and his 48-10.5 in the event this year was tops in the state.

▪ Randy Kelly, Blythewood: Won second straight Class 5A high jump championship. His jump of 6-11 this year was tops in the state.

▪ Ian Myers, Brookland-Cayce: Won the 100 and 200 meters in the Class 3A state championship. Had the fastest 200 meter time (20:66) in the state this year. Signed with Auburn.

▪ Duke Molinaro, Chapin: Won the discus and shot put in the Class 5A state championship. Also was the Lower State champion in both events

▪ Jaevon Riley, C.A. Johnson: Riley won the high jump and 400 hurdles and part of the Hornets win in the 4x400 relay in Class A state meet. Signed with Claflin.

▪ O’dareon Robinson, Newberry: Won the boys 110 and 400 hurdles and was part of winning 4x100 relay team in the Class 2A state championship.

▪ Hugh Wilcox, Heathwood Hall: Won the 800 and 1,600 championship in the SCISA 3A state championships. Signed with South Carolina track and field program.