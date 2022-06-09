Warriors expect Steph Curry to play in Game 4 after left foot injury scare

Steph Curry suffered an injury scare in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Game 3 loss in the NBA Finals, when he aggravated the left foot he sprained in March.

Steve Kerr addressed reporters Thursday afternoon in Boston and said he hadn't had a chance to talk to Steph about the injury yet, but offered, "We expect him to play" in Game 4.

It appears the Warriors missed a major bullet. Down 2-1 in the series, they can ill-afford any time off from their superstar at this point.

Earlier in the day, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporter Curry avoided a “major issue” and that he didn't require an MRI.

Curry’s left foot got rolled up on by Boston Celtics big man Al Horford while a mess of bodies were flying on the floor for a loose ball. Curry grimaced and stayed prone on the floor briefly before poking at his foot in obvious pain.

Back on March 16, Curry sprained his foot in similar fashion, as Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove on the floor going for a loose ball and made contact with Curry.

Steph is off to a hot start during the Finals, though the Warriors find themselves in a hole following a 116-100 defeat Wednesday night. Through three games so far in the Finals, Curry is averaging 31.3 points, 6.0 3-pointers made, 5 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from 3-point land. He has also made a two-way impact with stellar defense in spurts during the series.

