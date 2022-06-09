ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA launches new study to investigate ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HViF_0g5lIHaB00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — NASA will soon be joining the investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena, more commonly referred to as UFOs.

The agency announced a new independent study on Thursday to examine “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena.” According to a release from NASA , the study will focus on the science of UAPs – identifying and collecting data to better understand UAPs.

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

UFOs have attracted wide interest from enthusiasts who believe they could be linked to aliens or another world, but NASA said “there is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin” and the “limited number of observations” make it hard to draw any “scientific conclusions.”

“NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also. We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry,” NASA Headquarters Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen said. “We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That’s the very definition of what science is. That’s what we do.”

The agency said the study to identify UAPs is of interest to national security and air safety. In its release, NASA said “establishing which events are natural provides a key first step to identifying or mitigating such phenomena.”

NASA’s announcement comes less than a month after Congress held its first hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years. A House subcommittee heard from United State defense intelligence officials in May after a report documented more than 140 UAPs reported by U.S. military pilots since 2004. Those two intelligence officials are part of a Pentagon task force investigating UAPs.

Five planets align in the pre-dawn sky this June

The new study commissioned by NASA is not part of the task force, or any group put together by the Department of Defense, the agency said.

“NASA has, however, coordinated widely across the government regarding how to apply the tools of science to shed light on the nature and origin of unidentified aerial phenomena,” the agency noted.

According to NASA, the new UAPs study will start early this fall and is expected to take about nine months. The team will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel and will “secure the counsel of experts in the scientific, aeronautics, and data analytics communities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing 16-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday in south Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Mayra Castellanos. She was last seen Friday, June 10 in the 1000 block of Panama Lane. The department said Castellanos is considered at-risk because of unspecified medical conditions and has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 person wounded in Rosedale Inn stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was treated for their wounds following a stabbing Saturday night at a Bakersfield motel, police said. Officers were called to the Rosedale Inn on Rosedale Highway and Buck Owens Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. One person was found suffering from an apparent stab wound at the complex and was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Highway 178 is now open, after a fatal crash

Update: As of 3:29 p.m. highway 178 is now open and traffic is flowing both ways, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Page. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There has been fatal traffic collision on highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision led to both lanes being […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa Headquarters#Cape Canaveral#Independent Study#Falcon 9
KGET

Convicted rapist ordered to trial on 4 charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted rapist Sergio Venegas has been ordered to stand trial on charges he kidnapped and attempted to sexually assault a woman walking alone at night on Ming Avenue. Venegas, 59, is held without bail and has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping to commit robbery or rape, assault with intent […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

9 pedestrians hit by pickup truck in Southern California

(KTLA) — An investigation is underway after a pickup truck hopped a curb and struck several pedestrians in the Los Angeles community of Westlake Saturday morning. It happened around 9:10 a.m. on the 600 block of South Alvarado Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The driver of Ford F-150 told Los Angeles police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies man killed in Shafter train collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a train collision last month in Shafter. The man was identified as Richard Christopher Young, 51, of Bakersfield. Young was the driver of a pickup truck that was struck by the train and burst into flames at Santa Fe […]
SHAFTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KGET

Casino Resort to be built on Kern County Tribal Land

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom signed a tribal-state gaming compact with the Tejon Indian Tribe on Monday which approves of the gambling at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kern County, according to a press release by the Tejon Indian Tribe. With this compact, 320 acres of the land will be taken to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 BPD cruisers hit by suspected DUI driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman suspected to be driving under the influence sideswiped a Bakersfield Police Department cruiser then rear-ended a second cruiser Monday night, according to police. The woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, said police Lt. Jason Townsend. Her boyfriend, who was a passenger in the car, was arrested on an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fundraiser for Baby Nathan to fight rare genetic condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three years ago, 17 News introduced you to baby Nathan Aguirre who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder with no known treatment or cure. On Sunday, a few small Bakersfield businesses organized a fundraiser to Aguirre fight back against this disease. It might just look like a normal fundraiser to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire causes major damage to building in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to fully put out a fire at a building Saturday night in northeast Bakersfield. Firefighters were called to the area of Haley and Height streets for a report of a burning building at around 10:45 p.m. A part of the building was consumed by flames causing heavy damage. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victim in January shooting identified, suspect still at large

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on Coventry Drive in January died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to coroner’s officials.  Antonia Valencia, 33, of Bakersfield, died at Kern Medical less than an hour after being shot on January 9 on the 3100 block of Coventry Drive, officials said.  The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy