Pickaway County, OH

Body of missing man found in Pickaway County creek

By Brian Hofmann
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man reported missing this week was found dead in a Pickaway County creek.

Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said Thursday that Brian Adams, 50, of Williamsport was reported missing Monday by family members. Detectives received a tip the next day and responded to Deer Creek, where a body was found in the water.

EMS units from Harrison and Scioto townships retrieved the body, which was taken to the Montgomery County coroner and identified as Adams’.

Autopsy results are pending, and Hafey said the case remains under investigation.

