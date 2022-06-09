One of five Marines killed in MV-22B Osprey crash in California desert is identified as 21-year-old Nathan Carlson

Five U.S. Marines have been confirmed dead after an MV-22B Osprey belonging to the 3rd Marine Air Wing crashed in the California desert.

The MV-22B Osprey crashed in Imperial County near Highway 78 and the town of Glamis, which is 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and 150 miles east of San Diego.

On Thursday, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed the deaths in a statement, writing: 'We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.'

The military has not released the names of the soldier, pending family notification.

Family and friends confirmed Nathan Carlson's death. The 21-year-old's girlfriend Emily Baxter posted a tribute to the Marine on Facebook, writing: 'My heart is absolutely shattered...I don’t have words to explain what I feel or how badly this is tearing me apart already...he had the biggest heart and was always willing to help somebody if they needed.

Nathan Carlson, 21, of Machesney Park, Illinois, was confirmed death by family and friends on Thursday

The Marine was one of the five who were killed in the Osprey crash in the California desert on Wednesday

Carlson (far right) joined the Marines straight out of high school in 2019 and was a crew chief

Carlson appears to standing in front of an Osprey aircraft in a picture

'He left for work yesterday and woke me up and hugged me so tight, he told me he loved me and that was the last time I'd seen my person.

'Rest in peace my sweet angel. I love you always and forever. I pinky promise,' she wrote in an emotional post.

Childhood friend Gage McDonald also posted a tribute to the soldier on his Facebook.

He wrote: 'Words can’t explain the way I am feeling. We were practically raised together. I am so sorry this happened to you. I’m still waiting to get a call from you saying you were just helping and couldn’t get to your phone. I love and miss you, Nathan Carlson.'

The five marines who were involved the MV-22B Osprey crash on Wednesday were confirmed dead

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed the dead, writing: 'We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.' The military has not released the names of the soldier, pending family notification

A helicopter is seen on Wednesday taking off near Glamis, to aid the rescue effort

The aircraft crashed on military land in a desert area 30 miles from the border with Mexico

The military also announced equipment recovery has begun at the site and the investigation is ongoing.

The crash was confirmed by Naval Air Facility in El Centro on Wednesday, who investigated the crash.

The crash happened about 12.25pm local time, said 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a 3rd MAW spokesman.

Footage from News 11 Yuma showed military personnel and first responders gathering in the desert, with a helicopter flying off to the crash site. Smoke could be faintly seen on the horizon.

His girlfriend Emily (pictured together) confirmed his death in a touching Facebook post

She wrote: 'My heart is absolutely shattered...I don’t have words to explain what I feel or how badly this is tearing me apart already...he had the biggest heart and was always willing to help somebody if they needed'

She said 'he left for work yesterday and woke me up and hugged me so tight, he told me he loved me and that was the last time I'd seen my person'

There were rumors the plane had been carrying nuclear material when it crashed, but that has since been debunked.

'Contrary to initial reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft.'

The MV-22B Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft, built by Boeing, which can carry 24 Marine combat troops, according to Military.com.

Boeing says it is 'a joint service multirole combat aircraft' which has both the vertical performance of a helicopter and the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft.

'With its rotors in vertical position, it can take off, land and hover like a helicopter,' Boeing explain.

'Once airborne, it can convert to a turboprop airplane capable of high-speed, high-altitude flight.

First responders and military personnel are seen arriving at the site of Wednesday's crash

A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey is pictured in 2012. An aircraft like this crashed on Wednesday

'This combination results in global reach capabilities that allow the V-22 to fill an operational niche unlike any other aircraft.'

It have been in use since 2007.

The aircraft were first tested in 1989, but the program initially struggled, and there were several crashes during testing that resulted in 30 deaths.

Adjustments were made by the Navy and Marine Corps, and it was first deployed in Iraq.

Glamis is famed for the Algodones Dunes, 30 miles north of the US-Mexico border. This is where the crash occurred

Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed the crash. The facility is around 30 miles from the crash site

Osprey accidents: 46 people killed in 30 years

1989 - The first prototypes flew in March, and the second in September.

1991-2 - The fourth and fifth prototypes crashed, with five dying in the Potomac River when the fifth crashed in July 1992, and the aircraft was modified as a result.

Apr 2000 - An Osprey crashed during a night training exercise at Marana Regional Airport near Tucson, Arizona, killing all 19 Marines on board. The fleet was grounded.

Dec 2000 - Another Osprey crashed during training near Jacksonville, North Carolina, killing four Marines.

Dec 2005 - The Marine Corps received its first batch of combat-ready Ospreys.

Apr 2010 - Four people are killed when an Osprey crashes in Zabul province in southern Afghanistan.

Apr 2012 - Two Marines die when an Osprey crashes in the Draa River in Morocco.

Oct 2014 - One killed in a crash in the Arabian Gulf.

May 2015 - Two killed in an Osprey accident in Hawaii.

Aug 2017 - Three Marines killed off the coast of Queensland, Australia.

Mar 2022 - An MV-22B crashed in Norway during a training exercise, killing four.