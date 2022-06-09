ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

One of five Marines killed in MV-22B Osprey crash in California desert is identified as 21-year-old Nathan Carlson

By Alyssa Guzman, Natasha Anderson, Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Five U.S. Marines have been confirmed dead after an MV-22B Osprey belonging to the 3rd Marine Air Wing crashed in the California desert.

The MV-22B Osprey crashed in Imperial County near Highway 78 and the town of Glamis, which is 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and 150 miles east of San Diego.

On Thursday, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed the deaths in a statement, writing: 'We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.'

The military has not released the names of the soldier, pending family notification.

Family and friends confirmed Nathan Carlson's death. The 21-year-old's girlfriend Emily Baxter posted a tribute to the Marine on Facebook, writing: 'My heart is absolutely shattered...I don’t have words to explain what I feel or how badly this is tearing me apart already...he had the biggest heart and was always willing to help somebody if they needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1ZWe_0g5lHPQy00
Nathan Carlson, 21, of Machesney Park, Illinois, was confirmed death by family and friends on Thursday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qjqjz_0g5lHPQy00
The Marine was one of the five who were killed in the Osprey crash in the California desert on Wednesday  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lspoV_0g5lHPQy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWV8e_0g5lHPQy00
Carlson (far right) joined the Marines straight out of high school in 2019 and was a crew chief
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKYCr_0g5lHPQy00
Carlson appears to standing in front of an Osprey aircraft in a picture  

'He left for work yesterday and woke me up and hugged me so tight, he told me he loved me and that was the last time I'd seen my person.

'Rest in peace my sweet angel. I love you always and forever. I pinky promise,' she wrote in an emotional post.

Childhood friend Gage McDonald also posted a tribute to the soldier on his Facebook.

He wrote: 'Words can’t explain the way I am feeling. We were practically raised together. I am so sorry this happened to you. I’m still waiting to get a call from you saying you were just helping and couldn’t get to your phone. I love and miss you, Nathan Carlson.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SvYca_0g5lHPQy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXfVw_0g5lHPQy00
The five marines who were involved the MV-22B Osprey crash on Wednesday were confirmed dead 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qytvp_0g5lHPQy00
The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed the dead, writing: 'We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.' The military has not released the names of the soldier, pending family notification
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLOM2_0g5lHPQy00
A helicopter is seen on Wednesday taking off near Glamis, to aid the rescue effort
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpSVh_0g5lHPQy00
The aircraft crashed on military land in a desert area 30 miles from the border with Mexico

The military also announced equipment recovery has begun at the site and the investigation is ongoing.

The crash was confirmed by Naval Air Facility in El Centro on Wednesday, who investigated the crash.

The crash happened about 12.25pm local time, said 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a 3rd MAW spokesman.

Footage from News 11 Yuma showed military personnel and first responders gathering in the desert, with a helicopter flying off to the crash site. Smoke could be faintly seen on the horizon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBqu4_0g5lHPQy00
His girlfriend Emily (pictured together) confirmed his death in a touching Facebook post 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8FpA_0g5lHPQy00
She wrote: 'My heart is absolutely shattered...I don’t have words to explain what I feel or how badly this is tearing me apart already...he had the biggest heart and was always willing to help somebody if they needed'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKeNQ_0g5lHPQy00
She said 'he left for work yesterday and woke me up and hugged me so tight, he told me he loved me and that was the last time I'd seen my person' 

There were rumors the plane had been carrying nuclear material when it crashed, but that has since been debunked.

'Contrary to initial reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft.'

The MV-22B Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft, built by Boeing, which can carry 24 Marine combat troops, according to Military.com.

Boeing says it is 'a joint service multirole combat aircraft' which has both the vertical performance of a helicopter and the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft.

'With its rotors in vertical position, it can take off, land and hover like a helicopter,' Boeing explain.

'Once airborne, it can convert to a turboprop airplane capable of high-speed, high-altitude flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWtVo_0g5lHPQy00
First responders and military personnel are seen arriving at the site of Wednesday's crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWEdb_0g5lHPQy00
A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey is pictured in 2012. An aircraft like this crashed on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvm3C_0g5lHPQy00

'This combination results in global reach capabilities that allow the V-22 to fill an operational niche unlike any other aircraft.'

It have been in use since 2007.

The aircraft were first tested in 1989, but the program initially struggled, and there were several crashes during testing that resulted in 30 deaths.

Adjustments were made by the Navy and Marine Corps, and it was first deployed in Iraq.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrP8q_0g5lHPQy00
Glamis is famed for the Algodones Dunes, 30 miles north of the US-Mexico border. This is where the crash occurred 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDnaS_0g5lHPQy00
Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed the crash. The facility is around 30 miles from the crash site

Osprey accidents: 46 people killed in 30 years

1989 - The first prototypes flew in March, and the second in September.

1991-2 - The fourth and fifth prototypes crashed, with five dying in the Potomac River when the fifth crashed in July 1992, and the aircraft was modified as a result.

Apr 2000 - An Osprey crashed during a night training exercise at Marana Regional Airport near Tucson, Arizona, killing all 19 Marines on board. The fleet was grounded.

Dec 2000 - Another Osprey crashed during training near Jacksonville, North Carolina, killing four Marines.

Dec 2005 - The Marine Corps received its first batch of combat-ready Ospreys.

Apr 2010 - Four people are killed when an Osprey crashes in Zabul province in southern Afghanistan.

Apr 2012 - Two Marines die when an Osprey crashes in the Draa River in Morocco.

Oct 2014 - One killed in a crash in the Arabian Gulf.

May 2015 - Two killed in an Osprey accident in Hawaii.

Aug 2017 - Three Marines killed off the coast of Queensland, Australia.

Mar 2022 - An MV-22B crashed in Norway during a training exercise, killing four.

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Navy identifies special warfare sailor who died Friday in vehicle accident

The Navy has identified a sailor who died Friday in a vehicle accident in California. Four other sailors were injured in the crash. Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, 29, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred as his “West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit” was returning from training at Camp Billy Machen near Niland, a roughly two-hour drive east from San Diego, according to a Navy statement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
The Independent

Man and dog on lifelong dream drive from Brazil to Alaska die in crash two days from finish line

A social media influencer and his dog were just two days away from completing a lifelong dream drive to Alaska from Brazil when they died in a car collision.Jesse Koz, a 29-year-old Brazilian national, and his golden retriever Shurastey died instantly on Monday after his 1978 Volkswagen Beetle entered into a head-on crash with a Ford Escape near Selma, Oregon.The driver of the Ford Escape, identified as 62-year-old Eileen Huss, was taken to hospital with injuries, while a toddler in the back of the vehicle was uninjured.Koz had travelled 52,000 miles and across 17 countries in his car with...
SELMA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
Accidents
State
Arizona State
City
El Centro, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Bodies found in drought-depleted Lake Mead could be linked to gangsters, say mob experts

First he heard about the body in the barrel.Next he heard that it was murder.And then Geoffrey Schumacher – along with fellow gangster historians and enthusiasts learning the news coming out of a shrinking Lake Mead – thought of one thing: the mob.“This topic is on the lips of everybody in this town,” Mr Schumacher, vice president of exhibits and programs at Las Vegas’ Mob Museum, tells The Independent. “Anywhere I go – especially me – people want to talk about it and speculate about it.“There’s something about solving an old mystery that appeals to people. And it hearkens back...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Indian-born woman, 33, from Illinois who died in Florida Keys parasailing accident that left her son, 10, and nephew, 9, seriously injured after their line became detached

An Indian woman from Illinois has been pictured after she was killed while parasailing along with two young children. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, lost her life during the incident in the Florida Keys, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and her nine-year-old nephew Vishant Sadda were injured. A sudden storm prompted...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Californian#Military Aircraft#U S Marines#Traffic Accident#Mexican
Daily Mail

Single California dad forced to live in TENT with his four young children for six months after wildfire destroyed their home is surprised with new RV home

A single dad who was forced to live in a ramshackle tent compound with his four children for months after a wildfire destroyed their home was surprised with an RV. For six months, single father Eric Hatch and his four children were forced to live in a series of flimsy tents, after the unforgiving Caldor Fire destroyed their home in the now ravaged town of Grizzly Flats, California.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
TODAY.com

4 members of the same family killed in Georgia boating accident

Five people died in an accident involving two boats Saturday on the Wilmington River, near Savannah, Georgia. Four of them were members of the local Leffler family. The deceased were identified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division as: teacher and football coach Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; son Zachary James Leffler, 23; other son Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, who was on the other boat.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Desert
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
worldanimalnews.com

Two People Arrested After Video Goes Viral Of Yacht Crew Seen Popping And Dumping Balloons In Biscayne Bay, Florida

Photos by: Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation. On May 11th, police arrested 29-year-old David Torres-Bocanegra after a video went viral of he and crewmembers aboard a yacht popping balloons and dumping them into Biscayne Bay in Florida. He now faces charges of reckless disregard for the environment. On Friday, May 13th,...
BAY COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

406K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy