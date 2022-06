When Toyota came to Le Mans ten years ago, they did so with a big dream: Beat Audi and Porsche to claim the second-ever overall win in the race for a Japanese manufacturer. Audi dropped out shortly afterward and their one shot to beat Porsche in a heads-up race ended with a failure on the final lap of the 2016 event, but Toyota's ambitions were realized when their TS050s were the last factory cars left racing in 2018. In the four races that followed, the manufacturer has found itself in a position where anything less than a win would be a shocking disappointment. Five years later, they have not let that expectation down yet.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO