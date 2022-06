Two men who died after separate incidents over the weekend at the New Orleans jail have been identified as by the coroner’s office as Philip Soublet Jr. and Chad Neyland. Soublet Jr., 31, died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. Soublet’s skull and left shoulder were fractured on Friday after a fight with three other inmates that left two others seriously injured, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has said. Soublet died on Saturday.

