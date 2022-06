Although I've spent a significant proportion of my life studying social behavior in various wild mammals and birds, I've always been impressed with how being in forests and among diverse flora calms me down—taking time to smell the roses, if you will—and makes me deeply appreciate the environs in which I've been extremely fortunate to spend a great deal of time. As part of this personal rewilding, I've often wondered not only why this is so but also what the trees and other flora are experiencing—if they're thinking and feeling in their own ways. While some people have thought this is rather bizarre, recent research has clearly shown that asking if plants are intelligent, are able to learn, have their own sorts of feelings, or can actually affect our behavior isn't all that weird.

SCIENCE ・ 18 HOURS AGO