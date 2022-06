The Air Jordan 1 profile is one that needs little introduction for most sneakerheads. A timeless Jordan Brand silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 has adopted many looks over the years. One such take on the historic model includes the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low, taking the familiar Air Jordan 1 Low and adding a sizable platform sole while presenting it in women’s sizing. Nike’s reimagining of classic looks for women has become a mainstay in its offerings, especially after it debuted the women-designed “The 1 Reimagined” collection in 2018. This project featured 14 designers focused on recreating the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 especially for women.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 23 HOURS AGO