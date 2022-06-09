ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Now They Tell Me: Yes, Fiction Writing Is Hard!

By Reviewed by Michelle Quirk
psychologytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe border between fiction and nonfiction writing is wider than I expected. Fiction isn't "lying"; it's using my imagination. In fiction, emotion trumps data. That's hard for an academic researcher sometimes!. Having written nonfiction for three decades, I’m crossing borders by trying to write fiction. It’s not been an...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

Looking in a Mirror of the Past: A Biography of Cokie Roberts

Reflections of our own history illuminate the present. Biographies are a source of insight into ourselves. Decisions consistent with our values strengthen our resilience. My husband reads books like I eat chocolate—daily and only high quality. When he visits the library, he finds himself drawn to books that I might like to read and brings them home along with his stack. This time, he hit a home run. It was a biography.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The Best Books of 2022 So Far

In a time that continues to be marked by uncertainty and devastation , books can provide solace and, perhaps, some answers to the biggest questions that arise when living through crises. The best books of the year so far pick apart what it means to grieve, how to love after loss, and what it takes to survive the unthinkable. In his celebrated new poetry collection, Ocean Vuong picks up the pieces of his life following the death of his mother. Jessamine Chan examines the lengths a parent will go for her child in her startling debut novel. And Margo Jefferson explores the relationship between art and humanity in her brilliant second memoir. Their stories, along with several others, offer a comforting reminder that we all grapple with hardship—and that there is light, even in the darkest of situations. Here, the best books of 2022 so far.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

White Author, Black Paragons

It’s 2019 in Washington, D.C., and Theo is changing his art-history dissertation after finding a painting of a horse in his neighbor’s giveaway pile. He is 26 years old, a Black Londoner (his mother is Yoruba, his father Californian) and a former star polo player. He left the sport for academia because of relentless racist harassment, and now studies stereotypes of Africans in British painting. The working title for his dissertation is Sambo, Othello, and Uncle Tom: Caricature, Exoticization, Subalternization, 1700–1900. He jogs with his dog for exercise, careful to wear his Georgetown shirt because “his favorite run took him through lily-white Northwest Washington and Daniel, his best friend at Yale, had instructed him that a Black man, running, should dress defensively.” Because he’s from the U.K., he may not understand all the nuances of American racism, but he understands enough. When the lady across the street, from whom he got the horse painting, flinches as he approaches to help her, he feels “the usual gust of anger” and takes a deep breath, saying to himself: “Just a White woman, White-womaning.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
Person
Tracy Kidder
Person
Antonin Scalia
psychologytoday.com

You Are Probably Not Like Your Parents

Judging someone’s traits based on their parents has almost no merit. Statistically, most daughters are not like their mothers, and most sons are not like their fathers. Even identical twins who share 100 percent of their genes are usually far from having identical personalities. Like father, like son–almost everybody...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Ways We Unconsciously Stifle Happiness

Dismissing negative emotions can lead to negative physical and psychological consequences. While the importance of expressing negative emotions is important, expressing joy is as well. When someone expresses joy that breaks gender or cultural norms, their feelings are more likely to be disregarded. "I will not stay, not ever again—in...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiction Writing#Pbs
psychologytoday.com

6 Hard But Comforting Truths About Grief

Grief is commonly misunderstood despite the fact that every person experiences grief of some kind. Grief should not be task-oriented but instead seen as a process to be moved through. Grievers should be allowed to grieve at their own pace and in their own way. Those grieving are under no...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

3 Ways Instagram Changes the Way You See Yourself

The relationship that adolescents have with social media platforms like Instagram is contributing to a mental health crisis. Selfie-taking, posting, and viewing can have a negative effect on mood and body confidence of adolescents. Women in Western cultures learn at an early age that others evaluate their bodies, and they...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

5 Reasons Why We Worry

People who worry get caught up in the content of their worries. One way to manage your worries is to better understand why you worry, or what you think your worry is doing to help you. Once you identify the reasons why you worry, you can challenge those beliefs. In...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
psychologytoday.com

How to Identify Attachment Styles on a First Date

How much time do you want to spend finding out that your personality is not compatible with that of a relationship partner? What if you could save all that time and rule out incompatible people on the first date? Attachment theory can show you the way. Attachment theory roughly categorizes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Stop Wasting Time: How to Live Life to the Fullest

Life can only be fully lived in the current moment, but there is much to be gained from the past and future. Use aspirations for the future to guide you. To live in the present moment is a miracle. The miracle is not to walk on water. The miracle is to walk on the green Earth in the present moment, to appreciate the peace and beauty that are available now.
ARTS
psychologytoday.com

Unlearning Blame-Taking

Blame-taking is a defense mechanism and learned behavior. Blame-taking is often used to keep the peace and avoid further conflict. Blame-taking is when we take fault for someone else’s poor or abusive behavior, decisions, and choices. For example, say your partner calls you names or berates you, and you take the blame, attributing it to upsetting them in some capacity or making a mistake. Basically, blame-taking is a defense mechanism that is used to justify or explain away the egregious behavior of someone we love or care for. It becomes a means of preserving the image we once had of another person or the image we want to continue to uphold. It helps us to avoid taking action (like ending a relationship that may be unhealthy) or grieving a person or relationship that is important to us.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Decoding Your Emotional Blueprint

The emotional suffering we experience tends to close us up to insight about the problems we face. There may be more hope for solutions in looking at the broader context. What is an emotional blueprint and does everyone have one?. An emotional blueprint is the compilation of patterns of thoughts,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Access Your Untapped Inner Resources

With a bit of awareness and effort, your inner resources can be accessed and make a difference in your well-being. Access your deeper self, see long-term growth, and bring a compassionate perspective to enhance your well-being and happiness. Co-authored with Joel Klepac. In Paulo Coelho’s famous tale, The Alchemist, the...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Performing Artists Can Deal with Impostor Syndrome

The impostor phenomenon is the experience of feeling like a fake, despite success and accomplishment. Deep feelings of inferiority are a near-universal human experience. Feelings of inferiority are common among high achievers. The psychology of Alfred Adler has been a successful approach to deal with impostor phenomenon. Successful professionals are...
ENTERTAINMENT
psychologytoday.com

Why Getting Into the Groove Is Good for Your Brain

Listening to music that creates pleasure and arousal and putting someone in a good mood while doing cardio improves cognitive performance. Getting "into the groove" of a pleasure-inducing song while sitting (not exercising) enhances prefrontal cortex executive functions. However, a song's groove rhythm only enhances executive function if the listener...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy