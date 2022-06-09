ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Their deaths prompt Winsome Sears to improve mental health

By Tracy Sears
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJzBY_0g5lHEyD00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle Sears (R - Virginia) made history when she became the first woman elected to that position and the first woman of color elected to statewide office in Virginia.

While her success as a politician was recognized worldwide, her strength as a mother, who experienced unimaginable heartbreak, gave her even greater compassion to lead.

Sears’ 27-year-old daughter, Dejon, and her 5 and 7-year-old grandchildren, Faith and Victoria, were killed in a 2012 car crash in Fairfax, Virginia. Dejon suffered from mental illness, a condition she battled most of her adult life.

WTVR

“She got into a car one night and she was experiencing an episode,” Sears said. “We didn’t know she had stopped taking her medication. She was driving the car at 100 mph and ended up killing herself and our grandchildren and injuring another person.”

Sears said she and her husband, Terence, were raising their grandchildren while trying to help stabilize their daughter and find her the help that she needed. Before her death, Sears said Dejon was doing well on medication and was raising her own daughters.

The night they died, Sears said her daughter and grandchildren did not show up for bible study.

"You think about I should have done this, and I should have done that, but you know, you just…there are no right answers,” Sears said.

The loss devastated the family, including Sears’ two surviving daughters.

Paralyzed in grief, Sears said she was unable to face reality and turned to her husband for support.

“They’re supposed to bury us, not us bury them,” Sears said. “When you’re looking at three caskets, not one, not two, but three caskets in front of you and then you have surviving children, and you have to comfort them. God bless my husband because I don’t really know who was in those caskets.”

WTVR

Like many families dealing with mental illness, Sears said it wasn’t fully evident that her daughter was suffering from depression.

She said Dejon’s bipolar disorder symptoms did not appear until she was in college.

“The first time I had any inkling that my daughter had mental health problem was when the university called and said, ‘your daughter is in a psychiatric hospital, she has experienced a psychotic break,’” Sears said. “I was running for Congress at the time, and I had to come off the campaign to get her, sit with her, bring her back into reality, and help her.”

Sears said she and her husband were in and out of doctor’s offices and turned away from behavioral health facilities because of the lack of bed space.

Sears said she once had to take her daughter to Missouri for treatment. She said the years were agonizing for everyone in the family.

After Dejon’s death, Sears said she eventually found the personal strength and courage to fight for change.

She never imagined she would run for office again until the opportunity arose to run for Lt. Governor of Virginia.

Today, Sears said families face even greater post-pandemic challenges, including skyrocketing depression and anxiety, addiction issues, and violence.

Sears called the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas was a cry for help among young people.

“They just arrested, in Florida, a 10-year-old who wants to go and shoot up his elementary school. Let’s examine what that really means, he wants to go and murder people!” Sears said. “If we come to the wrong problem, we’re going to find the wrong solutions. There’s a problem in our community and it’s happening at the younger and younger ages.”

Leading the Virginia Senate this session, Sears said she supported significantly more funding for mental health initiatives, including several bipartisan bills that funnel more money into behavioral health faculties and school support staff.

Steve Helber/AP
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, talks with state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, right, during a Senate Session at the Capitol, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va.

The recently passed budget includes $76 million for behavioral healthcare facilities, better access to bed space, and higher pay for mental healthcare workers. It also includes legislation led by Senator Jennifer McClellan (D - Richmond) to invest $270 million in support staff for schools, including nurses, social workers, and psychologists. Two and a half million dollars will go to a school-based mental health integration program, which will provide grants to school divisions to work with community-based providers.

The budget also includes $13.5 million to fund additional developmental disability waiver slots, a long-term support system for people with mental and developmental disabilities.

But Sears said even more needed to be done, because of the overwhelming need for support and roadblocks that some families continue to face in seeking affordable and accessible mental health assistance.

“We’ve got to find the money; we’ve got to prioritize,” Sears said. “There are things if we don’t address them, they are only going to get worse and mental health is absolutely one of them.”

While ten years have passed since the loss of her daughter and grandchildren, Sears said the pain never fully subsides. She said her faith and family continue to sustain her, while her passion for leadership gives her the strength to fight for others.

“I have God, I don’t know how anybody else does it, but I know that they’re in heaven,” Sears said. “The saying that time heals all wounds, it doesn’t. What it does is it helps you to cope better, but it really doesn’t heal.”

This segment is sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health.

Comments / 16

Vickie Andrus
4d ago

I hear so many say that mental illness means your just crazy and all should be locked up somewhere. I am almost 70 and I was diagnosed with bipolar many years ago. This medicine that medicine. They would work for a while and then back to square one. Changed Dr’s, she was an Indian Dr and was a blessing. She suggested a medication I’d never been on. I have been the most stable I’ve ever been for years. I still get depressed at times but that is all. I will tell you the Virginia Beach Community Services has done great for me since 2009. I know many refuse medications or when they feel better and stop taking it and then there is a crash and then back to square one…..I am so sorry about your daughter and grandchildren. I am sure that was a devastating thing to go through. Just because I’ve had success doesn’t mean everyone does. There definitely needs to be more services and help for the mentally ill. We all know you will fight with your last breath to do everything you can do to help with

Reply(1)
7
Rae Brady
4d ago

I believe you are here in this position purposefully to help us in Virginia right here, right now...you will make a difference

Reply
10
John Mastin
4d ago

Maybe you'll understand children getting killed in schools... churches..malls...stores... etc.It's a great time to show Virginia how you work and how you think....

Reply(1)
4
Related
WDBJ7.com

Percentage of positive COVID tests still ticking down in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,824,660 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, June 13, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,761 from the 1,822,899 reported Sunday. Other numbers are not reported for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Florida State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
State
Texas State
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
City
Victoria, VA
Inside Nova

Emergency SNAP allotments approved for Virginia through June

(The Center Square) – Virginians who receive food stamp benefits will continue to receive the higher emergency allotments through June, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. “Virginia’s SNAP program will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month,” the VDSS...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

What Virginia changed since the last high-profile school shooting

After the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., former Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox announced he was setting up a rare select committee to look at school safety. The one topic it wouldn’t cover, the former Republican leader said, was guns. In response, three Democratic lawmakers appointed to the […] The post What Virginia changed since the last high-profile school shooting appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Mcclellan
Person
Winsome Sears
WTVR CBS 6

Getting Nehemiah on the road to nationals

We’ve followed Nehemiah Allen since he was a baby. Now, his journey is taking him to a national football competition. But first, he has to fundraise. So we decided to help him out.
UV Cavalier Daily

Why Summer in Virginia is Actually The Best

Since lugging all of my very heavy belongings to my car around a month ago and driving home to the luxurious Northern Virginia, I have had a lot of time to think about life. Why isn’t Ms. Kathy the University President yet? How can we get Bodo’s to monopolize the bagel industry nationwide? What can I do to get a student discount on gas? All this to say, I am now 10 times smarter than when I left Mr. Jefferson’s Academical Village. My newfound intelligence has opened my eyes to the true beauty that is the state of Virginia, and helped me to realize that Virginia is hands down the best place to be during the summer. I can sum up the main reasons why using the acronym DMV — because when you think of summer, the only thing that should come to mind is the holy trinity that is D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earle Sears#Mental Health#Health Care#Virginia Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

DC News Now names anchor line-up for expanded local news

(WDVM) — With the evolution of WDVM and WDCW into DC News Now, serving Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, we proudly announce our new award-winning anchor teams that will provide you with your daily news. The late evening newscast will feature Tasmin Mahfuz from WDVM and Chris Flanagan, who is coming to DC News […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTVR CBS 6

Richmond City Council approves gun buyback program

The program voted on at Monday night's Richmond City Council meeting, gives civilians the opportunity to sell their privately owned firearms to the city with no questions asked. The initiative aims to get more guns off the streets, especially in the wake of escalating violence across the city.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy