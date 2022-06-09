ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez: Building a family with ‘dedicated’ Ben Affleck is ‘fulfilling’

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TB45l_0g5lHARJ00

Jennifer Lopez is getting loud about her love.

The singer, 52, gushed about how “fulfilling” her bond with Ben Affleck is during a Thursday appearance on “Good Morning America.”

The actress called their relationship the “best time” of her life.

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” the New York native explained.

“I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment,” she concluded, noting that she strives to “stay real present.”

The couple, who first dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021.

Affleck, 49, then proposed to the songwriter in April with a green diamond ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DahvU_0g5lHARJ00
The couple revealed their engagement in April.
GC Images

The actor was previously married to Jennifer Garner, and the exes share three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez, for her part, welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with Marc Anthony ahead of their 2012 split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XD6G5_0g5lHARJ00
Lopez is the mother of twins Emme and Maximilian.
jlo/Instagram

The “On the Floor” singer and Affleck have been photographed bonding with each other’s broods multiple times since his proposal, from a school pickup in April to a Los Angeles mall trip on Tuesday.

Lopez feels “so lucky and happy” to be with the Oscar winner, she told People magazine in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWVvl_0g5lHARJ00
Affleck shares Seraphina, Violet and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
ENT / SplashNews.com

“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” Lopez said of her former “Gigli” costar.

“That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted.”

When it comes to wedding planning, the engaged pair are maintaining their privacy .

“There won’t be any announcements of when and where they are getting married,” a source told Page Six in April.

“They will just do it and then announce.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Posts Sultry Photo As Her Romance With John Miller Heats Up

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Pushes the Boundaries of Red-Carpet Dressing in a Sheer Gown

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to up the sartorial ante at her own movie premiere. Last night, the multi-hyphenate attended the premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night. For the occasion, she opted for a sultry number from Tom Ford's fall 2022 collection, a body-hugging and nearly completely sheer dress that featured black paneling on the chest, along the sleeves, and down the skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin Underwent Total Makeover To Avoid $500 Million Divorce? Julia Roberts Reveals Reunion Movie With Gravity Actor Is 'Going To Be Terrible'

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have been keeping details of their marriage under wraps. Amid their successful careers, the couple has been plagued with numerous controversies, including an alleged impending divorce. Distance has been cited as one of the primary reasons why George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are rumored to...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Nicole Kidman opens up about controversial Vanity Fair cover: ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do’

Nicole Kidman has said she “begged” to wear a viral Miu Miu set on the cover of Vanity Fair that sparked controversy in February.The Australian actor’s spoke out about her decision to wear the designer’s matching bra top and a micro-mini skirt, complete with calf-high socks and pointed leather loafers.In an interview with Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who worked with Kidman on the 2001 film Moulin Rouge, the 54-year-old revealed that her stylist on the shoot, Katie Grand, had prepared a different outfit for the cover.“I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Magazine#Gc Images
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Brazen Hussy!' Royal Insider SLAMS Meghan Markle's 'Promote Meghan Show' Appearance In The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations

Meghan Markle is back in the U.K., and it's safe to say that a lot of people are not happy she's back in the spotlight again. Of course, Piers Morgan discussed his thoughts on Prince Harry and the former actress, 40, attending various events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. "They keep preaching this about the environment and the need to save our carbon footprint, and then we discover they got here from California on a private jet — I mean, when they do things like that, I am like, 'Who does this nonsense? Who lets them behave like this and...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus's High-Slit Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print

Miley Cyrus's latest leopard-print ensemble is making a case for the perennial trend's long-awaited comeback — and now we need animal-print everything, like ASAP. The singer was spotted in the polarizing pattern while attending a performance of Broadway's Chicago in Manhattan with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Sunday. Miley donned a lacy gold slip dress for the occasion, which she layered under a low-rise leopard skirt. She wore the knee-length skirt slung across her hip bones and its extremely high slit allowed a peek at the dress's lace hem underneath. Miley finished Sunday's date look with gold-tinted sunglasses, flip-flop heels, and the tiniest black Chanel bag. Her brunette-and-platinum hair was styled in a side part.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Fury: Katie Holmes' 'Vengeful' Ex Relaunched War With Nicole Kidman? Top Gun Actor's Film Studio Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shocked the world when they announced their decision to split in 2001 after being together for 11 years and sharing two children. Up to this day, the former lovebirds continue to confuse their avid followers since neither of them has addressed or revealed what exactly led to their revered Hollywood split.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Love Match! Demi Moore Cozies Up To Boyfriend Daniel Humm At French Open After Daughters Voice 'Concern' Over New Romance

Demi Moore is in love! The Ghost actress, 59, stayed close to her boyfriend Daniel Humm while attending the French Open in Paris on Sunday, June 5. The pair held hands and cuddled as they took in the European sporting event. In the sweet photos, the chef, 46, planted a loving kiss on Moore's forehead as they enjoyed the tennis match together. SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe brunette beauty stunned in a black sweater draped with a patterned scarf and dark sunglasses, while her man rocked a white t-shirt, light blue...
TENNIS
Page Six

Page Six

115K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy