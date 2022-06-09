ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Giant Eagle addresses rising food prices at grocery stores

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsqvG_0g5lH6ze00

Pittsburgh's dominant grocer is addressing the possibility its suppliers are taking advantage of the inflationary cycle, adding to the market forces driving food prices up.

Avocados, eggs, meat and fresh fruit and veggies are 7-to-19% more expensive now. Is price gouging part of the problem?

“I don’t know that we are convinced that there is price gouging, but we want to step in and make sure that we’re being as responsible as we can be before we get to that point,” Giant Eagle's Jannah Jablonowski said while on with NewsRadio KDKA's Marty Griffin.

Don Clark, Giant Eagle's chief merchandising officer, tells Fox Business grocery chains are starting to push back when food suppliers increase their prices.

Some are telling suppliers to prove the higher cost is justified.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .

Comments / 11

Verdad
4d ago

If you see how the gas and diesel fuel has gone up? That is why food prices have gone up. You see libs, food has to get from the farm to where it's being processed, then it needs to be shipped from the manufacturer to the stores... that takes petroleum products like gasoline or diesel... Thank your president for canceling those drill leases but hey he plans on building you solar panels from Chinese imports... Don't try to eat them though, no matter how hungry you get...

Reply
13
dude nunyabizio
4d ago

I only go to Giant eagle when absolutely necessary, the prices are outrageous to begin with before the inflation. I usually go to Walmart, face it they're the cheapest

Reply(1)
7
Julie Couch
4d ago

well come from a company that prices are extremely higher than other they have alot of nerve

Reply
6
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Yak Diner in North Apollo reopens with new owners as Dolly's Diner

An iconic roadside diner reopened Monday under new ownership and a new name in North Apollo. Dolly’s Diner, formerly the Yak Diner, welcomed patrons beginning at 6:30 a.m., after months of renovations and relocating of the classic 1950s-style diner from 2104 River Road less than a half-mile to its new address at 2130 River Road.
NORTH APOLLO, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Florist To Close In July

A longtime florist in the City of Butler is getting ready to close its doors. The Butler Florist on East Wayne Street will be shutting down its operation at the end of July. In a post to their Facebook page, the owner says that after 42 years in business he’s ready for retirement.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shop, Dine, Play, Escape: The Waterfront ... your Destination Place

Every day of summer provides a new opportunity for fun. Whether it’s shopping for new summer clothes, sharing a round of drinks with friends, or enjoying outdoor live music on a Saturday afternoon, there’s so much to do when the weather is nice. For more active people, it’s refreshing to take a long walk outside and enjoy nature’s beauty. And after a long day in the sun, nothing is better than going inside and taking advantage of air conditioned entertainment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

New Dunkin’ Opens On Route 8

The new Dunkin’ in Butler Township is now open. Members of the community joined Dunkin’ employees and the Heartland Restaurant Group, which owns the new restaurant, for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Dunkin’ is serving any-size hot or ice coffee for $0.99 all day. The post New Dunkin’...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hunting licenses go on sale June 13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for hunters.Hunting licenses go on sale tomorrow, June 13. The new license year begins July 1.Prices remain unchanged, but there is a discounted hunting license available to hunter-trapper education instructors.Instructors who are Pennsylvania residents can purchase a general hunting license for just one dollar, plus $1.97 in administrative fees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
alleghenyfront.org

Episode for June 10, 2022

It’s been years in the planning and building stages. Now, Shell’s ethane cracker along the Ohio River is finally going online this summer. This week, we’re talking to people in the communities surrounding the massive plant — from neighbors who are fearful of pollution to others who are hopeful for new jobs. And, how one activist is looking to protect public health while others are preparing to keep an eye on the Ohio for plastic pollution from the plant.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Price Gouging#Grocery Shopping#Food Drink#Giant Eagle#Newsradio Kdka#Fox Business#Facebook And Twitter#Audacy
CBS Pittsburgh

'American Rust' to return to Pittsburgh area for season 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — "American Rust" is returning to western Pennsylvania after all.Despite Showtime not ordering a second season of the show, "American Rust" was picked up for a second season by Amazon Freevee, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.The show's first season was filmed in western Pennsylvania and starred Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. The show was filmed in the Pittsburgh area for months before premiering in September 2021.The Post-Gazette reports season 2 will continue to film in the area. "You can't do this show anywhere else," showrunner Dan Futterman told the PG. "It's a character, the city of Pittsburgh, and also the south of there along the Mon River. ... I'm really grateful to Amazon Freevee for recognizing the value in this show and giving us a chance to keep telling this story. We have a lot of story left."Futterman said season 2's production could begin in November and continue for about four months. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Wall Street: Gas Prices Could Continue To Rise

Prices at the pump have been soaring as of late, and some experts predict there is no end in sight. Local financial advisor Howie Pentony said projections on Wall Street are showing no sign of slowing down. “Investment banker Goldman Sachs says that they think the cost for a barrel...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PublicSource

‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states

When state Sen. Wayne Fontana suggests mandatory reassessment to his colleagues in Harrisburg, “Everybody looks at me like I’m nuts. … Anybody that’s elected, they’re afraid they’re going to get tagged with [ads that say] you want to raise property taxes.” The post ‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

This Week in Pittsburgh History: The Grand Opening of the Great Allegheny Passage

June 15, 2013, was a big day for hikers and bikers in Western Pennsylvania and beyond. The Great Allegheny Passage was finally complete. Often referred to as the GAP, the 150-mile rail-to-trail connects Pittsburgh and Cumberland, Maryland. From there, it meets the C&O Canal towpath, allowing hikers and bikers to travel to Washington, DC.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How Much are Pittsburgh Parents Willing to Pay for Babysitters?

When a family’s au pair decided to take a few days of vacation from her regular child care duties, the mom turned to a community Facebook group in the Cranberry area in search of a babysitter for her two children, ages 6 and 2. “Pay range is negotiable starting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Local business leaving downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business says it is leaving downtown Youngstown. OH Donut Company made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page. The store opened in June 2021, but owners say the area has not recovered from the losses it suffered in 2020. OH Donut will remain open along Route 224 in Boardman, […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

Why The Latest Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Mask Mandate Didn’t Last Long

You won’t need to bring your mask if you’re going to see a show in Cultural Trust venues. Effective June 14, the organization will drop its mask mandate, which it just reinstated June 1, because Allegheny County has moved from the high level of COVID-19 risk to the medium level. Masking is required in the Cultural Trust’s venues only when the community risk level reaches a high status. (You can check what status your county is in here.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy