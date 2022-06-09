Giant Eagle addresses rising food prices at grocery stores

Pittsburgh's dominant grocer is addressing the possibility its suppliers are taking advantage of the inflationary cycle, adding to the market forces driving food prices up.

Avocados, eggs, meat and fresh fruit and veggies are 7-to-19% more expensive now. Is price gouging part of the problem?

“I don’t know that we are convinced that there is price gouging, but we want to step in and make sure that we’re being as responsible as we can be before we get to that point,” Giant Eagle's Jannah Jablonowski said while on with NewsRadio KDKA's Marty Griffin.

Don Clark, Giant Eagle's chief merchandising officer, tells Fox Business grocery chains are starting to push back when food suppliers increase their prices.

Some are telling suppliers to prove the higher cost is justified.

