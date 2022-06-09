ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Charter flight carrying 110,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in Dallas

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZpQL_0g5lH3LT00

DALLAS ( KETK ) – A charter flight carrying 110,000 pounds of infant formula is set to arrive at DFW International Airport on Thursday.

5 things to know if you can’t find baby formula

This is the third Operation Fly Formula flight, which is a FedEx Express MD-11 charter flight from Cologne, Germany with approximately 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles (63,504 cans) of Nestlé infant formula.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will be in Dallas to welcome the arrival of the flight, along with leaders from both the public and private sectors.

Under Operation Fly Formula, HHS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the General Services Administration, and the Department of Defense are partnering to pick up infant formula from other countries that meet U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Peltier Subaru holds 9th Dirty Dog Wash for local shelter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Our four legged friends enjoyed some bubble baths on Saturday. Peltier Subaru held their annual dirty dog wash in Tyler to fundraise for Pets Fur People. This was the ninth year of the event being held. East Texans were able to shower their dog, get their nails trimmed and get their […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Overturned 18-wheeler closes FM 14 in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking FM 14 in Wood County, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said this happened approximately half a mile south of Highway 37 and is blocking both lanes. FM 14 is closed at that location. TxDOT is on the way to help with traffic control. No information has […]
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lindale PD believes ‘armed, dangerous man’ left area

UPDATE (12:30 P.M.) – Lindale PD posted an update later on Monday saying they believe the “armed and dangerous” man they were searching for had left the area. Very little information has been released about the man or what he crime he is accused of committing. Investigators said the man was part of a group […]
LINDALE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

4th annual Texas Agriculture and Forestry Summit to be held in Nacogdoches on Friday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A local agriculture group is holding it’s 4th Annual Agriculture and Forestry Summit in Nacogdoches, featuring women in agriculture on Friday with keynote speaker Shirley Sherrod. The event, hosted by the Texas Agriforestry Small Farmers & Ranchers (TASFR), will feature programming all day Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
KETK / FOX51 News

Crews on the scene of house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler first responders are on the scene of a house fire in the 1300 block of Shaw street, according to Tyler Police Department’s active call. This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Charter Flight#Fedex Express Md 11#Nestl#Health And Human Services#Hhs#The Department Of Defense#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KETK / FOX51 News

Deep East Texas deputies recover stolen motorcycle

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover a stolen motorcycle in less than 24 hours and is warning others who live nearby about a string of thefts. Deputies began investigating a home break-in on Wednesday in an area between Tenaha and Joaquin. Investigators found a car they believed […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler police looking for 2 women accused of thefts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking the public to help them identify two women accused of committing thefts. A woman allegedly stole several items worth more than $500 from Home Depot. Police said some of the things she took were a video doorbell, a flag, a clock and other home decoration […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy