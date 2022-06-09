ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans pledge probe into Jan. 6 investigation

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uDVd_0g5lH0hI00
Tweet

House Republicans announced their intent to conduct their own investigation into the Jan. 6 committee should they overtake leadership of the chamber.

The minority on the House Committee on Administration sent a letter asking the select committee investigating the 2021 attack on the Capitol to preserve all its records, a preamble to obtaining those documents in what would become an investigation into an investigation.

“When Republicans once again hold the gavel and I am Chairman of the House Administration Committee, one of our first priorities is going to be launching a full investigation into Speaker Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] and the Select Committee’s circus,” Ranking Member Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) wrote in a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the Jan. 6 committee.

A spokesman for the panel declined to comment.

The letter comes just hours before the Jan. 6 committee is set to hold its first public hearing during prime time on Thursday.

Even as the committee prepares to share with the world what it’s learned over months of closed-door interviews, it’s been largely proprietary over the materials it’s gathered, rejecting a request from the Department of Justice to share its depositions.

While Davis’s letter cites “on-going questions concerning the Select Committee’s compliance with federal law and House Rules,” courts have largely rebuffed those arguments, siding with the committee in litigation seeking to block its ability to access information.

The GOP elsewhere on Thursday sought to show an eagerness into investigating the riots on Jan. 6, despite boycotting the committee after Pelosi rejected the conference’s picks for Republican members.

“We’d like to get to the bottom of why this Capitol was so ill-prepared,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters in a briefing Thursday, pointing to a letter from Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), one of his initial picks to serve on the Jan. 6 panel.

The letter from Banks to Pelosi includes a familiar Republican focus on the security failings leading up to the attack, but also seeks to determine whether the speaker played any role in limiting assistance for lawmakers that day.

Pelosi has dismissed the idea, saying she has no control over security measures taken for the Capitol.

Comments / 611

Tamie Grandstaff
4d ago

this is almost laughable! Why do Republicans yell " foul play" only when things don't go their way! Why aren't we questioning the red state wins and and if they are stolen!? These republicans change their statements and positioning on the facts so often it's really hard to believe they can govern honestly. Anytime you are not willing to stand up and tell your side......hmmm what are you hiding or afraid of.....☹️☹️

Reply(108)
276
Regal Journey
4d ago

Well, one thing is for sure, the Republicans are scared 💩less. We're forming a committee to investigate the investigation. Bwaaaaaahaaahaa.

Reply(45)
203
Jill D Guy
4d ago

Lies...lies...and more lies! My hope is that you #MEGAS are all voted out. Shame on them. Their fealty to Trump over Country is Treasonous. They must be removed. Our democracy is in peril because of them. #VoteBlue2022 🇺🇲☮ #NeverForgetJanuary6th

Reply(24)
116
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bennie Thompson
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee evidence leaks as Hillary Clinton attacks ‘seditious’ Fox News

Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business. This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live. Fox News will, however, offer live...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Select Committee#Politics Federal#The Select Committee#Ranking#The Department Of Justice
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Wasn’t Just Involved in Trump’s Push to Overturn 2020. He Helped Start It

Click here to read the full article. Jared Kushner knew his father-in-law and boss Donald Trump had lost to Joe Biden. But that didn’t stop Kushner from trying to help his wife’s dad cling to power. Nowadays, as Kushner seeks investments for his firm and attempts to launder his image, the former senior White House aide would like everyone in the public and the press to believe he had nothing to do with the January 6 insurrection or Team Trump’s most scandalous efforts to overthrow the American democratic order. However, there is one problem: Kushner absolutely was intimately involved with Trump’s scheme...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

593K+
Followers
72K+
Post
447M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy