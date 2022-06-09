Did Democrats block legislation protecting SCOTUS Justices to influence the court?

The safety of Supreme Court Justices has recently come into question after they were thrown into the spotlight following the leaked draft court opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade.

Most recently, a man was charged after he allegedly attempted to murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was one of the justices named in support of the opinion.

The United States House of Representatives had an opportunity to pass legislation that would enhance security for the Supreme Court Judges and their families, but House Democrats blocked it.

Rich Zeoli, host of the Rich Zeoli Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, shared that the move from Democrats is concerning.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently spoke about the draft opinion, and Zeoli says he was almost talking like a "two-bit mob boss," trying to get the justices to vote how he wanted them.

"When you create a culture that says it's okay to be outside these justices' homes, that's very dangerous right there," Zeoli said. "The culture that you create that says, 'We're going to allow these justices to be intimidated because we want them to know, you vote this way on Roe v. Wade, we're going to have a problem.' That's where we are right now with this. We're at that place."

In his comments, Schumer said that the justices have "released the whirlwind" and that they "won't know what hit" them if they go forward with the decision. Zeoli called the comments "disgraceful."

"So then you create this environment where it's okay for people to be outside the justice's protesting and it's not," Zeoli said, noting that it is illegal to protest outside the homes of judges and jurors.

But when it comes to signing legislation that would protect justices and their families, Zeoli says he thinks Democrats blocked it to influence their vote.

"Diabolical Democrats in charge right now want these justices to be intimidated, so they don't vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, and that is so wrong," Zeoli said.