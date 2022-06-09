ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brandon Woodruff is facing a new issue in his return from injury, plus medical updates on two other Brewers

By Curt Hogg and JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff and infielder Mike Brosseau offered updates before Thursday's game at American Family Field as they work back from injuries.

Woodruff told reporters he would be throwing off a mound later that morning for the first time since injuring his right ankle on May 27 in St. Louis . It would be a light session, Woodruff said, with ramp-ups from there.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell confirmed after the team's 8-3 loss to Philadelphia that Woodruff worked the bullpen, but a new concern might delay his return.

"He is struggling with another issue; it's called Raynaud's syndrome , which is a little circulation issue that he's feeling in his in his fingers right now," Counsell said. "It's not shutting him down, it's slowing him down, though. So we think we've made some progress there and he's doing pretty good, but the circulation obviously is affecting his grip at times, so we've just got to be careful there and go a little slower."

Counsell said at the outset of the injury that if it lingered long enough past the 15-day injured list stint that a rehab appearance in the minors was a possibility.

More: Two months into the season, what should we make of the enigmatic Milwaukee Brewers offense?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqX18_0g5lGu4E00

Brosseau, also dealing with a right ankle injury , is optimistically targeting a return during the Brewers' series against the Mets in New York next week.

Brosseau suffered the injury lunging toward first base while legging out an infield single June 1 in Chicago.

"I'm pushing for it as quick as possible," Brosseau said. "Tentatively, optimistically looking at the Mets series. The first day I can come off is the first day in New York."

In the last couple of days, Brosseau has done light jogging, taken swings and thrown on the field. He is ramping up the effort on the treadmill Thursday, he said, to further test the ankle.

"We're on the right track," Brosseau said.

The injury, Brosseau said, involves ligaments on the inside of his ankle, which provides a bit of uncertainty regarding his return.

"The frustrating thing with this one is it's not as common an injury because it's inside," he said. "It doesn't go that way as often, so it's a bit more unpredictable in that sense."

Brewers catcher Omar Narváez was back with the team, cleared to return from the COVID injured list. Counsell said the catcher would fly with the team in Washington but wasn't certain if he'd be available for activation immediately Friday.

"We have to get a handle on kind of what he's been able to do," Counsell said. "He did work out today. He did go through a full workout during the game today. Good sign, but we'll just have a conversation here shortly and map out a plan."

