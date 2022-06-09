Wanted suspects arrested in Upstate traffic stop

A traffic stop in the Upstate yesterday (Wednesday) resulted in the arrest of two wanted people. Around 10:30 Wednesday morning, The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office assisted a U.S. Marshal that was following wanted suspects on Highway 290.

36 year old, James Jamario Robinson and 30 year old, Elisa Marie Robinson both of Moore were wanted on charges out of California. Robinson was also said to be involved in an incident in which shots were fired at California police officers that attempted to stop his vehicle.

30 year old, Elisa Marie Rosario of Moore Photo credit Spartanburg County Detention Center

Robinson and Rosario were arrested in the traffic stop, they both are charged with Trafficking Meth and Marijuana, and Unlawful Conduct Toward A Child. They are both being held in Spartanburg County but are considered to be federal prisoners.