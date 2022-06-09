A man who died Wednesday after being shot during a confrontation with another man in a central Phoenix neighborhood has been identified, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police identified the victim as Devion Oliver, 33.

The shooting took place just before 7:30 a.m. near 22nd Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive, according to Phoenix police.

Officers found Oliver lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and died Wednesday evening, according to an update from Phoenix police.

Police said the shooter left the scene on foot.

Detectives were investigating the scene. A description of the shooter was not provided.

Continuous investigation: Police seek suspect in fatal shooting in central Phoenix neighborhood

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man fatally shot in central Phoenix neighborhood identified as Devion Oliver