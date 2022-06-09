ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Taste of Fort Collins headliner bows out after member gets COVID-19

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago

COVID-19 is offering another shakeup for a Fort Collins festival.

Collective Soul, which was slated to headline Taste of Fort Collins Saturday night, had to bow out of the festival after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the festival announced Wednesday morning.

Cold War Kids will take over Collective Soul's 7:30 p.m. slot Saturday. T.I. is still set to headline the festival Sunday night, taking the stage about 6:45 p.m.

Taste of Fort Collins will take over Old Town's Washington Park Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at noon both days, with tickets still available online and a limited number of day-of tickets available at the festival's gates.

Fort Collins festival tracker: After topsy-turvy 2 years, here's where Fort Collins' summer festivals stand in 2022

Erin Udell reports on news, culture, history and more for the Coloradoan. Contact her at ErinUdell@coloradoan.com. The only way she can keep doing what she does is with your support. If you subscribe, thank you. If not, sign up for a digital subscription to the Coloradoan today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Taste of Fort Collins headliner bows out after member gets COVID-19

