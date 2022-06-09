COVID-19 is offering another shakeup for a Fort Collins festival.

Collective Soul, which was slated to headline Taste of Fort Collins Saturday night, had to bow out of the festival after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the festival announced Wednesday morning.

Cold War Kids will take over Collective Soul's 7:30 p.m. slot Saturday. T.I. is still set to headline the festival Sunday night, taking the stage about 6:45 p.m.

Taste of Fort Collins will take over Old Town's Washington Park Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at noon both days, with tickets still available online and a limited number of day-of tickets available at the festival's gates.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Taste of Fort Collins headliner bows out after member gets COVID-19