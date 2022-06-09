ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook users can get caught buying or selling guns on the platform up to 10 times in some cases before finally getting kicked off, report says

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OU5Q7_0g5lGf4Z00
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Facebook banned private gun sales in 2016 but allows buyers and sellers on its platform 10 strikes before booting them off, per WaPo.
  • The tech giant says nearly 90% of people who violate the policy don't get more than two strikes.
  • The ease of buying a gun in the US is under heightened attention again following several mass shootings in recent weeks.

Facebook banned private gun sales six years ago, but it lets gun buyers and sellers violate the policy nearly a dozen times before it will give them the boot, according to a new report.

The company has a 10-strikes rule for users violating the ban on privately buying and selling guns, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing internal documents it obtained. The policy is five strikes for gun buyers and sellers who "actively call for violence or praise a known dangerous organization," WaPo reported, citing the company documents.

Facebook banned private gun sales in 2016 amid mounting pressure from users, activist groups, and government officials and agencies.

Several mass shootings in recent weeks have put renewed attention on the ease of obtaining guns in the US. These include the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed. The 18-year-old gunman legally purchased two AR platform rifles at a licensed gun store days before the shooting.

Through a tiered penalty system, Facebook users face more severe consequences for violations as they accumulate more of them, but they can commit up to 10 violations of the ban before they're kicked off the platform, per WaPo.

Facebook's website says, for most violations, a first strike is met with a warning but no further restrictions. A second strike warrants a one-day restriction from making content, such as posts or comments; a third gets users a 3-day restriction; a fourth earns users a 7-day restriction; and five or more strikes kick off a 30-day restriction.

Facebook may remove an account after the fifth strike "depending on the severity and frequency of the violations," according to its website. It may also disable an account upon a first strike, depending on the offense. Andy Stone, policy communications director at Meta, Facebook's parent company, said in a tweet Thursday responding to The Washington Post's story that there are "instances where enforcement is one-and-done."

The company says whether it slaps a strike on a user's account depends on "the severity of the content, the context in which it was shared and when it was posted."

Meta, Facebook's parent company, says most violations of the ban are inadvertent.

"The reality is that nearly 90 percent of people who get a strike for violating our firearms policy accrue less than two because their violations are inadvertent and once we inform them about our policies, they don't violate them again," Stone said in a tweet.

He added: "We prohibit individuals from buying or selling guns on our apps, remove violating content as soon as we see it, and impose increasingly severe account restrictions for people that repeatedly violate our policies, culminating in the account being permanently disabled. If we identify any serious violations that have the potential for real-world harm, we don't hesitate to contact law enforcement."

Meta is carrying out an "ongoing review of our larger enforcement protocols to see how we can continue to
improve them," Stone continued.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 279

nobody
4d ago

SCAMbook allows SCAMMERS to freely operate on SCAMbook marketplace ripping off their members and they don't care as long as they get their ad money.

Reply(9)
111
DD
4d ago

What’s the big deal, private sales are still legal. The only thing illegal would be to knowingly selling one to someone not that isn’t legal to own one by law.

Reply(33)
64
Leo Caradori
4d ago

it is where I first saw my Stag Arms AR-15 I legitimately bought from a FFL friend of mine . Had it out first time with the Supervisor from work at his land on memorial day. Sighted in the Sig Sauer red dot sight. Nice rifle.

Reply(2)
23
Related
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Wapo#The Washington Post
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
thebrag.com

Internet trolls Chick-fil-A during Pride month

The internet is roasting Chick-fil-A for the start of Pride month as the company’s official Twitter account tries to avoid taking a stance. The Chick-fil-A Twitter account recently tweeted what they thought was a safe tweet but the rest of Twitter wasn’t having the company’s tactical maneuver of avoiding taking a stance. Chick-fil-a’s original tweet was sterile and inoffensive in the worst way and served as fish chow for the circling sharks.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
Business Insider

Business Insider

525K+
Followers
33K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy