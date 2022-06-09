Bitcoin Offworld

This article originally appeared in Bitcoin Magazine's "Moon Issue." To get a copy, visit our store. West of the Andes Mountains in Chile lies the Atacama Desert — the driest place on Earth. There, extreme aridity preserves Earth’s oldest mummies and ensures all but the most resilient flora and fauna quickly join them in death. The same equipment that failed to detect life on Mars yielded identical results when presented with the Atacama’s soil. Fittingly, the landscape so closely resembles the distant red planet that science fiction filmmakers and NASA scientists alike converge there to shoot movies and test space rovers. High elevation coupled with virtually nonexistent light pollution and moisture produce perfectly clear skies more than 200 nights a year, making the Atacama region mankind’s premiere destination for observing the heavens.
