Bitcoin Offworld

The first half of 2022 has been one of the worst periods for cryptocurrency. Major tokens, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 40% to 50% since the beginning of 2022. Overall, the crypto markets have fallen over 50% year to date (YTD). Traditionally, a bear market is when financial assets fall more than 20% from previous all-time highs. Under this classification, crypto has been in a bear market since early April 2022. Many are wondering when the bear market will end and if the top tokens can return to their all-time highs.

