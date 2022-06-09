ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton PD tired of donuts: Launch effort to reduce reckless driving

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Dayton Police Department is launching a special effort to curtail dangerous driving behaviors.

VIDEO: Tornado rips roof off Tipp City Meijer Distribution Center

The city of Dayton and surrounding areas have seen an increase in reckless driving such as speeding, burnouts, donuts, screeching tires, exhibition driving and ATV use on public streets and roadways, according to a June 9 release.

In response, the Dayton Police Department is launching a special effort to decrease dangerous driving behaviors and increase community safety.

All applicable laws, including those related to noise, and available resources will be devoted to apprehending and identifying responsible individuals. Anyone participating in or spectating these events risks arrest, ticketing and/or vehicle towing.

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Miami Valley

“The upcoming enforcement operations are in direct response to citizen and community complaints about these disruptive, dangerous, and destructive behaviors and the quality of life and safety issues they present,” said Major Christopher Malson, Operations Support Division commander.

“We have been working alongside neighborhood and business leaders to establish this plan of action in hopes of curtailing and discouraging these activities.”

Anyone knowing of an upcoming event that will include any of these reckless or illegal behaviors is asked to call Sgt. Banks of the Strategic Response Unit at 937-333-8974.

