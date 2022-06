It was a long time coming after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but on Monday the Three Kings of Peace Youth Mentoring Center, in the Mt. Olive Church at 428 North Washington; reopened for young people 7 to 17. As one of the Three Kings of Peace, local NAACP leader Ed Butler explained, it all began there at the Mt Olive Church. But the Three Kings of Peace want to step things up, and that’s why they’re still working on a planned new location, at the old Steel Grip facility at Garfield Park.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO