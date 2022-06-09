Brown County Genealogical Society meets June 16

Summer has definitely arrived in NE Kansas. Our temperatures are in the upper 90's and tornado warnings are beginning. The corn fields are beautiful due to the rains and cooler temperatures we have had. Hopefully the rains don't stop when we need them in July and August. The deep green color of the corn and soybean fields has never been more beautiful to farmer's eyes.
Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club met on May 8, 2022, at the Fairview Community Building. The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. by President elect Kodi Miller. Huck Lowdermilk and Ben Geisendorf led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Club Pledge, members then completed roll call by answering the question “What if your favorite thing to do in the summer?”
Several local businesses were recognized by the Kansas Department of Commerce. Mikayla Moore, director of the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development, said four local businesses were awarded specific recognitions through To the Stars: Celebrating Kansas Business awrds, offered through KDOC. This year 178 businesses in Kansas were celebrated with nominations, of which 133 received merit recognition and 45 received Regional awards.
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday said the new law gradually eliminating the state sales tax on food will benefit Latino Kansans who are disproportionately affected by food insecurity. In part because of the pandemic, a growing number of people across Kansas rely on food pantries. According to...
Brown County deputies arrested a Nebraska man wanted on multiple felony warrants and felony charges after a chase through the county. At 1 a.m. Monday, Brown County deputies deployed stop sticks near US 36 Highway near Foxtail, causing the suspect vehicle to come to stop near U.S. 36 and Goldfinch.
The Willis All Stars June monthly meeting was held on Sunday, June 12 at the Horton Christian Church. The Pledge was lead by Henry Woods. Mrs. Sarah Gerving gave the club a talk about the South Brown County Foundation. The role call was name your favorite 4H project; 25 members were present.
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Manhattan, KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0