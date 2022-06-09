ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, KS

Brown County Genealogical Society meets June 16

By Joey May
 5 days ago

The Brown County Genealogical Society will be meeting next week on...

Highland News

Summer has definitely arrived in NE Kansas. Our temperatures are in the upper 90's and tornado warnings are beginning. The corn fields are beautiful due to the rains and cooler temperatures we have had. Hopefully the rains don't stop when we need them in July and August. The deep green color of the corn and soybean fields has never been more beautiful to farmer's eyes.
HIGHLAND, KS
Fairview Willing Workers

Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club met on May 8, 2022, at the Fairview Community Building. The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. by President elect Kodi Miller. Huck Lowdermilk and Ben Geisendorf led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Club Pledge, members then completed roll call by answering the question “What if your favorite thing to do in the summer?”
FAIRVIEW, KS
Local business receive recognition from Kansas Department of Commerce

Several local businesses were recognized by the Kansas Department of Commerce. Mikayla Moore, director of the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development, said four local businesses were awarded specific recognitions through To the Stars: Celebrating Kansas Business awrds, offered through KDOC. This year 178 businesses in Kansas were celebrated with nominations, of which 133 received merit recognition and 45 received Regional awards.
HIAWATHA, KS
Reducing food sales tax benefits Latino communities, Kansas governor says

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday said the new law gradually eliminating the state sales tax on food will benefit Latino Kansans who are disproportionately affected by food insecurity. In part because of the pandemic, a growing number of people across Kansas rely on food pantries. According to...
KANSAS STATE
Willis All Stars

The Willis All Stars June monthly meeting was held on Sunday, June 12 at the Horton Christian Church. The Pledge was lead by Henry Woods. Mrs. Sarah Gerving gave the club a talk about the South Brown County Foundation. The role call was name your favorite 4H project; 25 members were present.
WILLIS, KS

