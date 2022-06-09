Restaurant Watch

MAY 19

McCormacks Big Whisky Grill, 1420 North Parham Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed chef handle spices for food on a plate with bare hands; bar hand sink is blocked with rags, towels and other equipment; temperatures of ribs and brisket in the refrigerator are elevated because they are tightly wrapped; no date marks found on smoked wings, ribs, brisket, meatloaf or open smoked tofu; there isn’t a consumer advisory on the menu for burgers that are cooked to order; chorizo and sausages are improperly thawing on a counter; oranges found stored in bar ice; grill brushes found on the floor; ladle handle has melted plastic; milk crates cannot be used as permanent shelving; there is no alarm on the dish machine to alert if soap and sanitizer are not dispensing; rolling rack is dirty.

Subway at Fas Mart, 2650 New Market Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: multi-quat sanitizer level in sanibucket on the line is too high; racks under and to the right of the hand sink in back prep area are rusty; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed.

Pho Tay Do, 6328 Rigsby Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have a certified food protection manager; facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea; raw meat incorrectly stored over bean sprouts; cutting boards have scratches with dirt; temperature of tendon in make table is elevated because it is stacked on top of other tendon; there isn’t a disclosure stating that Tai (eye of round) is raw; cardboard needs to be removed from pan shelf and other shelves; T-shirt bags are being used for food storage; door to the men’s restroom doesn’t self-close.

Burma, 11216 Patterson Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: temperature of lettuce is elevated because it was left out on the counter; no date marks found on prepared chicken and opened tofu.

Marco’s Pizza, 2284 John Rolfe Parkway – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility couldn’t locate a valid certified food protection manager certificate; rubber spatula is damaged and torn; observed an accumulation of crumbs and old food debris in middle and lower pizza ovens; observed mold/mildew on gaskets of pizza prep unit; food debris found on pizza pan racks; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; wet mop should be hung to dry after use.

MAY 20

Wendy’s, 4609 Williamsburg Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: front hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; hand sink near three-compartment sink is blocked; temperatures of salads prepped this morning are elevated; temperature of raw burger in unit is elevated because it is double stacked; temperature of Frosty mix in thermos containers is elevated; tomatoes, lettuce, pimento cheese and sliced cheese on the prep top are not marked with the time they were placed on the line; box of raw potatoes incorrectly stored on the floor; observed an employee with long hair that was not adequately tied back to prevent contamination of food; metal and plastic bins are stacked wet; prep unit on the line is not keeping food at the correct temperature; observed ice buildup on the inside of the lowboy section in the prep unit; pipes inside this unit are leaking and dripping onto the food; floor tiles across from Frosty machine are broken; observed low grouting throughout the kitchen that is resulting in food buildup between tiles; water is pooling on the floor under prep sink; black grime is building up in the grout on the borders of the floor; floor throughout is dirty.

McDonald’s, 4708 Williamsburg Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: there isn’t a handwash sign at the hand sink in women’s restroom; wiping cloths are in a sanitizer solution that measured 0 ppm sanitizer; lowboy French fry freezer, lowboy cooler on the line and floor in the walk-in freezer are broken; dish room has a musty smell and water is pooling on the floor.

MAY 23

Nuevo Mexico Restaurante, 10282 Staples Mill Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed dried food debris on knives stored on magnetic strip; temperature of large, covered pan of carnitas in walk-in cooler is elevated; menu doesn’t contain a consumer advisory for ribeye steak that is cooked to order; improper cooling method observed for cut tomatoes in walk-in cooler (covered, in deep pans); cardboard incorrectly lining racks and inside reach-in cooler; single and prep unit cutting boards are heavily scratched and stained; two bulbs are out in the hood system.

Hardee’s, 3815 Mechanicsville Turnpike – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: temperature of chicken fillets is too low; items held on time without temperature do not have accurate labels; observed dried food debris and grime buildup on hot holding line, sides of cooking and refrigeration equipment, toaster, outside of microwaves, inside door of ice machine, racks in refrigerators, speed rack in walk-in and on push carts; a light bulb is burned out in walk-in freezer; freezer has heavy ice buildup; observed grease and grime buildup on walls and floors, especially under and behind equipment.

Calypso’s LLC, 5717 South Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: there is 0 ppm quaternary ammonium sanitizer at three-compartment sink; no date marks found on hard boiled eggs, oxtail sauce or sea moss gel; foods on the front line that are on a time control policy don’t have any times marked; improper cooling method used for oxtails (cooling with a plastic wrap covering) and oxtail sauce (cooling in a plastic container with lid); salmon is incorrectly thawing in reduced-oxygen packaging; desserts packaged with labeling don’t include net quantity or address of the business; juice bottles in the cooler do not have labels.

Taco Bell, 8991 Staples Mill Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed buildup of dust and dried food debris on surfaces of wire storage racks, inside reach warmers/coolers, on wrapper holders, monitors, cables and drive thru drink machine; observed food debris and grime on floors and hood filters.

MAY 24

Hadad’s Lake, 1140 Mill Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have a certified food protection manager on site; facility doesn’t have an employee health policy; hand sink is being used to wash dishes because the three-compartment sink is not attached to plumbing (hand sinks are for handwashing only); hand sink in employee restroom doesn’t have paper towels or a handwash sign; one of the glass door refrigerators was not cold at the time of inspection; facility is unable to provide test strips for bleach sanitizer; observed crumbs in drawers near fryers; hot holding units are dusty; outside of soda machines have soda residue; floor tiles near three-compartment sink in back of kitchen are broken.