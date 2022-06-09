ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This Reader-Favorite Do-It-All Pan Is on Sale for a Seriously Low Price — and This Might Be Your Last Chance to Snag It

By Alyssa Longobucco
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are some pieces of cookware that gain big fanfare over here at Kitchn, for any number of reasons. Maybe they’re just so aesthetically pleasing...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $12 Innovative Amazon Find Will Give You Some Much-Needed Privacy and Is Easy to Install

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When considering the most important feature in any room, windows are definitely near the top of the list. They provide a look out into the world, keeping us connected to nature, helping reduce stress and regulating our biological clocks. At Apartment Therapy, we love a good window; that’s why we have articles on how to dress one up and the best blackout curtains for every season. But just as often, windows can offer outsiders a look into our homes, disrupting the sense of privacy we value so much. Fortunately, Amazon has a solution — I mean, when does it not? For just $12, the Coavas window privacy film promises to keep potential snoopers away, which can be especially helpful when living in close proximity to neighbors or in a high-volume neighborhood.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

10 Ridiculously Good Home Deals from Wayfair’s 20th Anniversary Sale You Won’t Want to Miss

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve been feeling the urge to jumpstart a home refresh, the perfect reason to do so is here. It’s Wayfair’s 20th anniversary, and to celebrate, the retailer is hosting one of their biggest sales of the year! Today through June 12, you can get up to 70 percent off furniture, decor, and other home essentials. That means huge savings on sofas, dining tables, office furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, outdoor furniture and so much more. The timing couldn’t be better with the weather warming up and many people spending more time outside, whether you’re lounging by a pool or reading a book on your balcony. What sweetens the abundance of deals is that you’ll get free shipping over $35, so any new furniture you buy gets delivered to you at no extra cost. With so many products available on Wayfair, it can be overwhelming to browse, but you’re in luck. To save you some time, here are 10 fantastic deals to get you started.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

No Power Outlet Nearby? This Portable, Rechargeable Table Lamp Beautifully Illuminates Any Spot In Your Home (and It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you heard about the highly contagious condition known as CPF (aka Cell Phone Fever)? Okay, I made it up, but I know you know what I’m talking about. One person whips out their phone at dinner, and before you know it, everyone at the table is looking down, checking news headlines, responding to texts, or scrolling social media instead of engaging with each other. I try my best not to be a CPF super spreader, but dim restaurant lighting can make it hard to keep my hands off my flashlight app if I want to have a chance at reading the menu. But while I was out to dinner at an outdoor NYC Mexican restaurant a few weeks ago, I discovered these simple (yet super-smart) rechargeable table lamps, and my phone stayed in my bag throughout the entire meal — what a game changer! I needed to know more, and once I did, I had to have one of my own.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This Stylish Space-Saving Dish Rack Is Perfect for Small Kitchens and Will Keep Your Sink Clutter-Free

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s a handful of brands that receive some well-deserved attention around here for their stylish, space-saving designs and oh-so-helpful cleaning and storage solutions. One of our favorite brands that checks all of those boxes? Yamakazi Home. Over the years, Apartment Therapy editors have tested and loved everything from their organizing kitchen rack to their magnetic solutions, so when we discovered their slim dish rack, we felt obliged to fill you in on our next best find from the beloved DTC brand. Finally, a dish rack that can tackle the tightest of kitchen countertops and smallest of sinks — Yamakazi Home’s Slim Dish Rack is up to the task.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Reader Favorite#Macy
Apartment Therapy

KitchenAid Is Having a Huge Sale That Includes Popular Attachments Like the Ice Cream Maker

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If we asked you to name iconic kitchen brands off the top of your head, I can pretty much guarantee that KitchenAid is definitely at the top of the list. From their iconic and timeless stand mixer to do-it-all accessories and attachments that allow you to flex your inner pasta chef (or butcher, or ice cream scooper), the brand has mastered high-quality, innovative gear that makes your time spent in the kitchen easier and more fun.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

The $18 Laundry Room Find I Wish I Discovered Years Ago

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a shopping writer, I’ve come across some pretty awesome products over the years. From a back-saving tub scrubber to a smart alarm clock that completely changed the way I sleep, these products have truly made a difference in the way I live my life. So, if anyone can attest to the fact that the perfect home item can truly be life-changing, it’s me. While visiting my 80-year-old aunt a couple of weeks back, I found her in the laundry room struggling to pick up one of those gallon-sized bottles of detergent (what can I say, the lady likes a good deal). Seeing her fuss around with the heavy bottle and frustrating pump nozzle, I immediately stepped in to help, much to her delight. I also began to wonder if there was something out there that could make getting to her laundry detergent a bit easier. One quick Google search later and I found the Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder Organizer.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Real Estate Agents Bemoan Popcorn Ceilings, And These 3 Reasons Should Convince Sellers to Ditch ‘Em

It’s a buyer’s worst nightmare: Walking into a home and seeing the dreaded texture of a popcorn ceiling staring down at them from above. The same goes for real estate agents. I spoke to seven of them for this story, and not a single one has had a buyer who was happy to see a popcorn ceiling. In fact, most buyers — and agents — actively despise them.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Apartment Therapy

ALDI Has Released a Line of Retro Kitchen Appliances

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. ALDI is quickly becoming one of our favorite stores for homeware at an affordable price. Who doesn’t want to buy a full new dining table or patio set while shopping for their weekly groceries. It’s game changing, if you ask me.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Gorgeous (and Reusable!) Peel N’ Stick Wallpaper Instantly Transformed My Bathroom Into a Spa-Worthy Retreat

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s rare to find an apartment with an awesome bathroom. And while I’m lucky to have scored a beautiful spot with lots of light and hardwood floors, to say I like my bathroom would be an overstatement. It’s got meh, grey shower tiles, an old vanity (which, if changed would cost me my security deposit), and questionable vinyl flooring. I’d been thinking of sneaky, reversible ways to make the small (dark) space a little less sad. I mean, who wants to brush their teeth in a drab room?! So, after seeing what wonders a little peel and stick wallpaper has done for AT readers and editors alike, I decided to take some for a spin.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I Tried This $49 IKEA Shelf for Shoe Storage, and Now I’ll Never Use It for Books Again

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I moved to New York City in the summer of 2018, I could carry everything I owned in two suitcases. This arrangement worked well for me, as I battled apartments with funky layouts and zero closets (yes, you read that right… zero). After living in Manhattan for almost four years, I knew not to take storage potential lightly. The problem now, though, is that I have accumulated more stuff without more space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $4,000 Vintage-Inspired Kitchen Redo Has Tons of Budget-Friendly Ideas to Steal

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The chic-yet-laid back aesthetic taking over the interiors world this summer? “Coastal Grandmother.” The style has everything you could want in a breezy summer look: It’s got wicker, it’s got toile, it’s got light linens and neutral tones.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $10 Decor Staple Is the One Thing I Never Thought to Buy From Ikea

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although I tend to associate IKEA with bigger-ticket buys (and the genius DIY hacks that can come along with them), some of my all-time favorite decor pieces actually come from Sweden’s stylish-meets-affordable home hotspot. I’ve lucked out with pretty mirrors , bud vases, and even decorative drinking glasses. There’s one small-scale IKEA category I didn’t know my blue shopping bag had been missing though: candles.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

A San Jose Rental Shows How Paint, Furniture, and a Great Layout Can Successfully Section a Studio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: What instantly sold me on this downtown San Jose historic studio apartment was the wall of windows. I’m a writer who works from home, so that natural light flooding in at all times of day is essential.
SAN JOSE, CA
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $150 DIY Gives This IKEA KALLAX a Luxe, Clutter-Concealing Look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Almost everyone’s been there: You see a piece of furniture you love only to learn it’s way out of your budget. But a too-high price point doesn’t have to mean the end of your perfect furniture dreams. Try searching for lookalikes (or sometimes the same exact piece) elsewhere online by typing in the serial number, check to see if there’s one available at an outlet version of the store, or, if you’re feeling ambitious, DIY it. This Anthro-inspired DIY vanity, this Jonathan Adler-inspired console, and this Montana Mini-inspired nightstand all prove that it’s possible to create strikingly similar looks (with your own twist) for much, much less.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Boxed Out of a Mortgage? There’s Always Buying Land — Here’s What to Know

Submitting offer after offer — well above asking price — only to have the buyers go with someone else is heartbreaking and frustrating. In today’s hot real estate market, the whole homebuying process can feel like a colossal waste of time: You take all the necessary steps, follow all of the rules, put your heart and soul into each offer, and yet, you still don’t have a house.
REAL ESTATE
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Treatment ‘Does Wonders For Dry Hair’ & It’s From a Cindy Crawford-Approved Brand

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s really nothing that beats fresh hair color. After leaving the salon, your hair just feels so good, and that radiant glow your strands have is unmatched. But as the days and weeks go on, color always fades and loses its vibrancy, especially after washes. One way to prolong your hair color? With this leave-in treatment from our favorite hair growth line: Rene Furterer. The Okara Color Enhancing Spray is a leave-in treatment that...
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A “Tiny, Barely Functional Outdoor Space” Gets a Dreamy Redo (with Added Storage!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Often, big lifestyle changes (a new job, a breakup, a baby on the way) bring big home changes. Maybe you have to create a remote work spot in your home, make room for a new housemate, or redecorate and redefine your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy