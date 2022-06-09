This Reader-Favorite Do-It-All Pan Is on Sale for a Seriously Low Price — and This Might Be Your Last Chance to Snag It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you heard about the highly contagious condition known as CPF (aka Cell Phone Fever)? Okay, I made it up, but I know you know what I’m talking about. One person whips out their phone at dinner, and before you know it, everyone at the table is looking down, checking news headlines, responding to texts, or scrolling social media instead of engaging with each other. I try my best not to be a CPF super spreader, but dim restaurant lighting can make it hard to keep my hands off my flashlight app if I want to have a chance at reading the menu. But while I was out to dinner at an outdoor NYC Mexican restaurant a few weeks ago, I discovered these simple (yet super-smart) rechargeable table lamps, and my phone stayed in my bag throughout the entire meal — what a game changer! I needed to know more, and once I did, I had to have one of my own.

