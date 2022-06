FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who suffered from Alzheimer’s and went missing for several days drowned in a pond, according to the Allen County Coroner. Searchers pulled 81-year-old Steven Edward Clemmer from a pond behind the 1700 block of Woodland Crossing on Wednesday. He had been reported missing on June 4, and emergency responders scoured a wide swath of the surrounding area using drones as well as rescue divers looking for him.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO