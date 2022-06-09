ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Two arrested after Charlotte County deputies find fentanyl-laced meth on boat

By Olivia Hyde
 4 days ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – A man and woman are behind bars after deputies discovered 32 grams of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine on an anchored boat near Stump Pass in Englewood Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the 35-foot red and white sailboat to serve a warrant for 41-year-old Gabriel Wagoner, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Wagoner was found onboard the boat along with 37-year-old Frances At.

Deputies searched the boat after Wagoner was arrested on a warrant out of Sarasota County for Violation of probation. Investigators discovered various drug paraphernalia and 32 grams of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine.

Both Wagoner and At were taken into custody where At admitted to selling drugs for profit, deputies said.

“The arrest of these individuals has undoubtedly prevented numerous overdoses and the loss of lives. Overdoses are occurring far too often across the nation,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Wagoner is facing charges of Amphetamine-Trafficking more than 14 grams, Violation of Probation of community patrol and Possession or use of Drug Paraphernalia.

At is facing charges of Amphetamine-Trafficking more than 14 grams, Possession or use of Drug Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine- Possess with intent to sell.

