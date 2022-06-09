Water Valve Repair Project Starting Tonight in Kenton’s 4th Ward

Before Kenton City Council’s 11th regular session a public hearing was held on the rezoning of a property on Glendale Street. The property owner was looking to have the area rezoned from a R-1 (One & Two Family Residential District) to a B-3 (General Business District) in an effort to open a daycare center. After some discussion Council acknowledged the clear need for child care in the area but would ultimately decide too deny the rezoning after a number of councilmembers expressed concerns over parking and more importantly problems created by spot zoning. Mayor Lynn Webb, Law Director Schwemer, and Councilman Beazley would go out of their way to thank the property owner, Holly Ulrich, for her professionalism and desire to serve the community. Mayor Webb would also state a desire to work with Ulrich in an effort to get the center opened at a different location.
MOUNT VERNON — With engineering consultants close to completing a report on the costs to repair and maintain the Knox Cattle Company Dam, it is time to present their findings to the community. Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel scheduled two public meetings in July, both to be held in...
JACKSONTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation is recommending a truck detour route during its State Route 60 reconstruction project in Muskingum County that started June 9. ODOT recommends truck not use State Route 376 as a detour, but instead use State Route 719 to US 22 to State Route 93 to State Route 37 to State Route 78 to State Route 60.
The average price for a gallon of gas has surpassed $5 a gallon in Hardin County today. According to AAA, the average in Hardin County is $5.05. That’s an increase of .19 cents a gallon from last Monday. The lowest average price in our region is $4.97 a gallon...
Severe storms rumbled across Hardin County Monday night. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area at around 10:30pm. The storm brought with it high winds, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain. Trees and tree limbs along with power lines were brought down leaving behind power outages. As of this...
Severe weather rumbled through West Central Ohio overnight. The storm caused widespread power outages. There are several downed trees and power lines around the area. Use caution while traveling today. As of 12:05 p.m. AES Ohio (formerly DP&L) is reporting 9,129 customers without power. 3,121 households in Logan County are...
Severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible late this evening and overnight, according to the Wood County Emergency Management Agency. The National Weather Service indicates that conditions are favorable for damaging to destructive straight line winds in excess of 60-70mph. If the storms do track across...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Thousands of people are waking up without electricity throughout Ohio due to overnight storms that moved through the state. Richland and Ashland counties are the two hardest-hit counties when it comes to power outages in Northeast Ohio, according to FirstEnergy. The company reported more than 55,000 power outages statewide as of 5:20 a.m.
Last week's storms that rolled through the area produced a confirmed EF2 tornado. The National Weather Service says the twister first touched down in Adelphi near the Ross-Hocking County line and stayed on the ground for more than five miles and traveled into Vinton County. The tornado did damage to trees, with the first evidence of damage discovered near the entrance to Tar Hollow State Park on State Route 327. Officials in Athens County say debris and tree limbs were scattered throughout the area as a result of that.
TIPP CITY, Ohio - Bayley Nandety thought it was all over when a tornado hit the building he had just walked out of. The tornado touched down northwest of Dayton, Ohio, in Miami County Wednesday evening before moving into Tipp City. Nandety and his coworker Rae’qwan Scott had just finished...
(12:20 a.m.) — Logan County’s Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended to 12:45 a.m. Champaign is under is also under a warning until 12:45 a.m. (11:30 p.m.) — Shelby and Logan counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 12:15 a.m. (11:00 p.m.) — Mercer County is...
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A survey team for the National Weather Service confirmed Friday evening that the tornado that touched down in Hocking County has been rated as an EF2. Only the sixth tornado ever recorded in Hocking County since 1950, the storm was on the ground for about nine minutes, from 7:16 to […]
Spring Valley — Kayakers were rescued from the water in Spring Valley Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Constitution Park around 5 p.m. of reports of two kayakers saying they were injured on the water. Crews from multiple departments were called to the water rescue but...
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 7:40 p.m.:. At least three people who were reported as being in distress were rescued from the Mad River during a water rescue incident Monday afternoon, according to initial reports. >>Thousands remain without power after severe storms move through the region. Crews were called to...
GREENVILLE — Multiple crews were called to a fire in Greenville Sunday evening. Crews responded to reports of flames coming from a house in the 4600 block of Arcanum Bears Mill Road before 8:30 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple fire agencies on the scene. We are working...
BLUFFTON — According to the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:18 p.m. Monday, a single plane crashed in a field south of the Bluffton Airport, 1080 Navajo Drive, Bluffton. Robert S. Searfoss, 48, of New Bavaria, Ohio, was flying a 1968 Cessna 172 when...
Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 110. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COVINGTON — The last three months have been full of the unexpected for Ben Wilson. “I never would have expected this,” Ben said. “You don’t expect to get cancer at 29 years old.”. Ben has lived in the area his whole life, having graduated from Covington...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Emergency crews have been called to a reported barn fire near Minster in Auglaize County early Sunday morning. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, crews were called to the 1400 block of State Route 119 on a reported barn fire just before 6:30 a.m. >>2,000 hogs...
