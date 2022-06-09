The Beach Boys Performing In OKC For Special Concert

Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone is set to perform at Tulsa's BOK Center this fall, the venue announced Monday morning. Malone's "Twelve Carat Tour" will visit Green Country on Friday, October 28, with tickets starting at $39.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets...
The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will be playing tonight at Scissortail Park. The orchestra said the concert is a thank you for continued support. The concert is free and starts at 8:30 p.m. on the Great Lawn.
Fans of The Outsiders got together to perform tai chi outside the official museum for the famous book and movie on Saturday. The event was held on the lawn of The Outsiders Museum in Tulsa. Fans of all ages were welcome to this unique event. "You ask, why tai chi...
This year, the 72nd Annual "Indian Hills Pow Wow" will be held in eastern Oklahoma County, July 28 - July 31, with "MCs" (masters of ceremoney) Edmond Nevaquoya (Comanche) & RG Harris (Sac & Fox/Ponca). This year, Keeper of the Drum/HS will be Leonard Cozad, Jr.(Kiowa). In addition: HMD -...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A landscaper was shot after a rock hit a vehicle in Oklahoma City. On Monday, a man was sent to the hospital after the incident. Percy Young and his brother were landscaping when one of their weed eaters spit out a rock and hit a car. Instead of taking an insurance card, the angry driver pulled out a gun.
PONCA CITY, Okla. — A Ponca City man with cystic fibrosis, who wasn’t expected to live past childhood, is using what he calls his second chance at life, to be who he is. Wes Hawkins is smiling ear to ear, sporting the gay pride flag, after finding his true self and coming out publicly as gay.
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma Native American Methodist church said they were targeted multiple times and left with thousands of dollars in damage. The reverend who spoke with KOCO 5 said until the suspects are caught, some don’t feel comfortable going back to church. The First American United...
The City of Seminole is hosting their first-ever Pride celebration Saturday night. You can catch it near Main and Evans from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. There are food trucks, live performances and even a pet costume contest. Food truck sales will benefit the Seminole Public Library.
NORMAN, Okla. — A new play hitting the stage in Norman is shining a light on the city's past. "Anna When the Sun Goes Down" tells the story of Sundown Towns in Oklahoma and the impact they had. "It's just a story that is way past time," said Sheryl...
Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is wrapping up for this year. For members of many teams, this was more than a bike race. Each rider's jersey represents them and their team like a badge of honor. Some of them though, have a deeper meaning. Peter Olejniczak is with Project Echelon, a...
Iconic Eats is Ben Luschen's series focusing on famed Oklahoma foods he's trying for the first time. If you have a suggestion for his next blog, email him at ben.luschen@TravelOK.com. In Oklahoma, the line of classic hamburger joints and greasy spoon diners stretches out the door and around the block....
A person who started a climb up the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City is now in custody. Oklahoma City police confirmed the climber began their ascent just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to a press release sent to News 9, the climber has been identified as 22-year-old Maison Des...
If you have an outstanding traffic ticket in Tulsa, here's your chance to get it taken care of. The city is offering a deal this week. You can avoid late fees and just pay the original price of the ticket. If the violation reached "warrant status", the warrant will be...
It may still officially be spring on the calendar, but outside, it feels a lot like the dead of summer. High dew points mixed with hot temperatures mean the Tulsa metro is in an excessive heat warning. "You can definitely tell the difference between hot and dry and hot and...
TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
