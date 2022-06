Three men are arrested following a two-month investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Sedalia area. It was Friday afternoon when law enforcement officers initiated a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of N. Grand Avenue. The Sedalia Police Department reports that officers found meth, marijuana, prescription pills, and additional evidence indicating all three substances were being distributed from the home. Two firearms were also located, including one that was defaced.

3 DAYS AGO