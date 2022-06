HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You can never be too old to try new and adventurous activities. Just ask Kay Inouye, 95, and Masako Sirois, 78. They went skydiving on Monday!. "This is my fifth jump. When I was 88, first, 89, 90, 91 was the last one, and I'm 95 now," Inouye said.

