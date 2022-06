DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You hear that sound of your ringing phone. You look down at your screen. And, if you're lucky, you see the words "SCAM RISK" and know better than to answer.But, if you live in Texas, you're more likely to get these calls than any other state. And, to make matters worse, if you live in the 214- or 817- area codes, you live in one of the most targeted metro areas in the country according to a 2021 T-Mobile report on scam calls. "We do know scammers target areas where they can be the most successful," Steve Carlson...

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO