OVI Checkpoint Friday Evening in Allen County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 tonight on State Route 81 near mile post 19, in Allen County. The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The...
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Barbara Mackin, 54, of Lima, was sentenced to two years probation for the attempted aggravated possession of drugs. Christian Bigelow, 24, of Cridersville, was sentenced to one year probation for the improper handling of firearms...
LIMA — Arraignment hearings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lima Municipal Court for a pair of 18-year-olds charged in connection with the murder of Lima resident Jaden Halpern. Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn, both of Lima, are currently being held in the Allen County jail under $900,000...
The average price for a gallon of gas has surpassed $5 a gallon in Hardin County today. According to AAA, the average in Hardin County is $5.05. That’s an increase of .19 cents a gallon from last Monday. The lowest average price in our region is $4.97 a gallon...
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. John Petitt—45 years old, 5-feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Petitt is wanted for a probation violation on a rape charge. He has ties to the Mansfield area.
DAYTON, Ohio — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley joined with members of law enforcement and a survivor from the Oregon District mass shooting to call out Governor DeWine for making our communities less safe. After the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, Governor DeWine promised Daytonians that he’d...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday could bring the 1st day above 98-degrees since July 17th, 2012. A record high is expected (daily record: 96F, set in 1994). It may also end up being the first and only 100-degree day recorded in Toledo outside of the summer season, with records going back to 1871.
BELLEVUE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect was arrested after a standoff with police that lasted more than five hours in Seneca County Saturday night, according to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. Ray Arley Freeze III, 36, of Clyde, Ohio was taken into custody Saturday and is facing an attempted...
Severe weather rumbled through West Central Ohio overnight. The storm caused widespread power outages. There are several downed trees and power lines around the area. Use caution while traveling today. As of 12:05 p.m. AES Ohio (formerly DP&L) is reporting 9,129 customers without power. 3,121 households in Logan County are...
Severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible late this evening and overnight, according to the Wood County Emergency Management Agency. The National Weather Service indicates that conditions are favorable for damaging to destructive straight line winds in excess of 60-70mph. If the storms do track across...
VAN WERT — A Middle Point man charged with a felony count of tampering with evidence in connection with the 2016 disappearance of a Van Wert man was convicted by a Van Wert County jury last week following a three-day trial. The verdict against Dale Gear, 57, was handed...
A coalition of Ohio Democratic mayors spoke out Monday, and said lawmakers and Gov. Mike DeWine are taking the state in the wrong direction when it comes to guns. "We're putting more guns onto the streets, into our schools, requiring less training and putting a proliferation of assault weapons out in our communities. Why are we surprised at the violence we're seeing?" said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.
DAYTON — A pursuit ended in a crash in Dayton Saturday afternoon. According to emergency scanner traffic, crews were pursuing a car suspected of being stolen when the pursuit continued Northbound on North Dixie Drive and eventually crashed out at North Keowee Street and Stanley Avenue around 7:40 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police along a busy stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio in March is seeking to use an insanity defense. The Columbus Dispatch reports that court records indicate that 21-year-old Jonathan Myers changed his not guilty plea Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has been able to take more drugs off the streets so far this year and they say it's in part because of the way they are investigating the cases. “We feel like we are making a dent when we target...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Emergency crews have been called to a reported barn fire near Minster in Auglaize County early Sunday morning. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, crews were called to the 1400 block of State Route 119 on a reported barn fire just before 6:30 a.m. >>2,000 hogs...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Thousands of people are waking up without electricity throughout Ohio due to overnight storms that moved through the state. Richland and Ashland counties are the two hardest-hit counties when it comes to power outages in Northeast Ohio, according to FirstEnergy. The company reported more than 55,000 power outages statewide as of 5:20 a.m.
MOUNT GILEAD — On April 5, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible robbery on S. Portland Street in the Village of Chesterville. Deputies made contact with a male victim who stated he was walking north on Portland Street when someone approached him from behind, allegedly bumping into him and taking his wallet, running to a van and fleeing the scene.
Comments / 1