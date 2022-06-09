ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

OVI Checkpoint Friday Evening in Allen County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be...

OSP Announces Location of Allen County OVI Checkpoint

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 tonight on State Route 81 near mile post 19, in Allen County. The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Barbara Mackin, 54, of Lima, was sentenced to two years probation for the attempted aggravated possession of drugs. Christian Bigelow, 24, of Cridersville, was sentenced to one year probation for the improper handling of firearms...
Hearings set for Lima teens charged in Lane Avenue murder

LIMA — Arraignment hearings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lima Municipal Court for a pair of 18-year-olds charged in connection with the murder of Lima resident Jaden Halpern. Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn, both of Lima, are currently being held in the Allen County jail under $900,000...
Average Hardin County Gas Price Climbs Above $5 a Gallon

The average price for a gallon of gas has surpassed $5 a gallon in Hardin County today. According to AAA, the average in Hardin County is $5.05. That’s an increase of .19 cents a gallon from last Monday. The lowest average price in our region is $4.97 a gallon...
Nan Whaley says Gov. Mike DeWine is making Ohio less safe with his gun stance

DAYTON, Ohio — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley joined with members of law enforcement and a survivor from the Oregon District mass shooting to call out Governor DeWine for making our communities less safe. After the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, Governor DeWine promised Daytonians that he’d...
First Alert Weather Day Issued Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday could bring the 1st day above 98-degrees since July 17th, 2012. A record high is expected (daily record: 96F, set in 1994). It may also end up being the first and only 100-degree day recorded in Toledo outside of the summer season, with records going back to 1871.
Suspect arrested following 5 hour standoff in Seneca County

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect was arrested after a standoff with police that lasted more than five hours in Seneca County Saturday night, according to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. Ray Arley Freeze III, 36, of Clyde, Ohio was taken into custody Saturday and is facing an attempted...
UPDATED: Early morning storm causes widespread outages; downed trees

Severe weather rumbled through West Central Ohio overnight. The storm caused widespread power outages. There are several downed trees and power lines around the area. Use caution while traveling today. As of 12:05 p.m. AES Ohio (formerly DP&L) is reporting 9,129 customers without power. 3,121 households in Logan County are...
Severe weather expected in Wood County tonight

Severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible late this evening and overnight, according to the Wood County Emergency Management Agency. The National Weather Service indicates that conditions are favorable for damaging to destructive straight line winds in excess of 60-70mph. If the storms do track across...
A group of Ohio mayors push back against state's lax gun control laws

A coalition of Ohio Democratic mayors spoke out Monday, and said lawmakers and Gov. Mike DeWine are taking the state in the wrong direction when it comes to guns. "We're putting more guns onto the streets, into our schools, requiring less training and putting a proliferation of assault weapons out in our communities. Why are we surprised at the violence we're seeing?" said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.
Pursuit ends with crash in Dayton, medics called

DAYTON — A pursuit ended in a crash in Dayton Saturday afternoon. According to emergency scanner traffic, crews were pursuing a car suspected of being stolen when the pursuit continued Northbound on North Dixie Drive and eventually crashed out at North Keowee Street and Stanley Avenue around 7:40 p.m.
Man to argue insanity in shooting on I-71 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police along a busy stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio in March is seeking to use an insanity defense. The Columbus Dispatch reports that court records indicate that 21-year-old Jonathan Myers changed his not guilty plea Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas […]
Crews respond to barn fire in Auglaize Co.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Emergency crews have been called to a reported barn fire near Minster in Auglaize County early Sunday morning. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, crews were called to the 1400 block of State Route 119 on a reported barn fire just before 6:30 a.m. >>2,000 hogs...
Sheriff reports arrests, thanks public, officers for help

MOUNT GILEAD — On April 5, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible robbery on S. Portland Street in the Village of Chesterville. Deputies made contact with a male victim who stated he was walking north on Portland Street when someone approached him from behind, allegedly bumping into him and taking his wallet, running to a van and fleeing the scene.
