Joplin woman killed in crash on Route 66 west of Joplin

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening Jasper County E911 were alerted to reports of a two vehicle crash at W 7th and Central City Road.

Carl Junction Fire Dept, METS ambulance, and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

An off-duty Joplin firefighter initially assisted before crews arrived.

On scene we learn from Tpr T.C. Smith a southbound passenger vehicle on Central City Road failed to yield to an eastbound vehicle on West 7th. Both traveled into the SE ditch.

Dylan Anderson, 20, was operating a 2005 Ford 500. He suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Freeman West by private vehicle.

Cynthia Myers, 71, of Joplin, was transported by METS to Freeman West where she was pronounced deceased. Next of kin were notified overnight. Joplin News First delayed the released of any information and images until the initial publishing of this article.

Rosenberg Towing removed the crashed vehicles from the scene.

