Rockland: State not supportive in legal challenge to county authority in Spring Valley

By Steve Lieberman, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago

Rockland County Executive Ed Day claims the state has abandoned the county by not supporting its court battle against an attempt to block its ability to prosecute code violations and issue fines in Spring Valley.

Day wrote in a letter dated Wednesday the state Department of State deputized the county to enforce state building and fire codes in the village, but the agency has declined to support the county in legal action brought by a landlord cited by Rockland for more than 160 violations.

Before the county attorney's office asked the court to dismiss the legal action by the owners of 101 Kennedy Drive, Day said an assistant county attorney spoke with the Department of State.

"It's unconscionable and unfathomable for (the department) to direct the county of Rockland to assume administration and enforcement of the State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code and the State Energy Conservation Construction Code within the Village of Spring Valley and then decline to support those very functions being challenged by an irresponsible property owner," Day wrote to Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez.

Letter to state: Rockland County Executive Ed Day wants the state to intervene in the legal case against the county

Legal action: Landlord's lawsuit seeks to block Rockland from enforcing Spring Valley building codes

Building inspected: Rockland turns up 100-plus violations after Spring Valley apartment fire

By not backing the county, the state sends the message the office is unconcerned with landlords attempting to circumvent the legal process at the expense of lives, Day wrote.

"Your office designated us to lead this effort, and it is your duty to stand behind the processes necessary to get the job done," the Rockland executive wrote.

The Department of State responded with a statement on Friday: "The Department of State is not a party to the litigation involving Rockland County and cannot comment on pending litigation." The statement didn't address Day's concerns but included background on the department's role in putting the county in charge.

The landlord's attorney, Joseph Churgin of Nanuet, wrote the court that he will file papers opposing the county's motion to dismiss the suit Friday. The case is being heard by acting Supreme Court Justice Rolf Thorsen at the Rockland Courthouse in New City.

Rockland took over inspections on Feb. 14 based on a state order issued in November. The village had a backlog of 800 businesses, apartment houses, schools, and houses of worship that needed inspections. Some properties had not been inspected for years.

History of problems: Spring Valley building department caused state monitors to step in

Inspectors have completed about 450 inspections and found more than 900 violations, according to the office. Several landlords have been issued fines, including one for nearly $40,000. The county will take legal action if the fines aren't paid.

What's in the suit

The 40-page article 78 legal action was filed by the owners and operators of Country Village Towers in Spring Valley – Jacob Weinreb, NBM Management, Weinreb Management, and Country Village Towers Corp. The Office of Building and Codes filed more than 160 violations discovered following a fire to the seven-story apartment building.

The owners of a seven-story apartment building on Kennedy Drive claim in court papers the county usurped the authority of Spring Valley judges to determine violation cases and punishment.

The legal action states the state edict doesn't empower the county to hold administrative hearings on violation charges. The landlord's Article 78 also argues the county-created administrative process has a political appointee replacing an elected village justice. The office can issue tickets for alleged violators to appear in the local court, the legal action argues.

The Office of Building and Codes' prosecution of the violations could be blocked by the legal action. The filing also challenges the county's legal right to set a fine of $2,000 per day.

A show-cause order has been issued for the county to show why the legal action should not be approved.

What Rockland says

The county countered administrative tribunals are utilized statewide, including in the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Environmental Conservation, and many other state agencies.

County Attorney Thomas Humbach urged Thorsen in court papers on June 3 to dismiss the legal action. Humbach denied the landlord's contention his constitutional rights under the fifth and 14th amendments would be violated and the local law is arbitrary and capricious, as it does not deprive the landlord of due process.

Humbach argued the landlord "fails to state any cognizable cause of action and fails to support their claims with facts ...  As such, dismissal is appropriate."

The Office of Building and Codes issued the Kennedy Drive landlord violations following a March 9 fire during which some residents were trapped on the top floor. Police and firefighters evacuated dozens of people from the building. Four people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Inspectors later found what the county said were more than 100 hazardous conditions. They said they found apartments with living rooms and dining rooms converted into bedrooms and exposed wires and faulty smoke alarms.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal . Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland: State not supportive in legal challenge to county authority in Spring Valley

