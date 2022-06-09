Fourth-inning rally sends Russia past Newark Catholic to OHSAA baseball final

AKRON — The Newark Catholic baseball team rode a formula of pitching and defense to the Division IV state tournament, and the Green Wave were in position Thursday to ride it another step.

Russia, however, took advantage of a couple rare miscues from the Green Wave. The Raiders scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and stunned NC 4-3 in a Division IV state semifinal at Canal Park.

"It's tough to end it this way. It's always tough to end it here," said NC coach John Cannizzaro, whose team made a pair errors during the fateful fourth. The Green Wave (25-7) were playing in their first state tournament since 2016 after winning the Licking County League-Cardinal Division title.

"The senior class had a lot of goals, and they were in a hot pursuit of it," he added. "The month of May was really good."

Russia (24-6) had four of its five hits in that fourth inning against Green Wave right-hander Shae Mummey. Zane Shappie had the big blow, lining a double inside the right-field line that initially tied the game, and the go-ahead run scored when the attempt to get Shappie at second base bounced away.

"I knew he was trying to push me inside, so I was trying to hit it over the first baseman's head," said the right-handed Shappie. "I hit a ground ball the first time, but I got it over his head. I did what I could. That was the plan. (Coach Kevin Phlipot) preaches pushing it over to the right side."

NC scored first in the third inning when senior Chance Brooks reached on an error with one out, and junior Grant Moore followed with a walk. After a fielder's choice, Russia's throwing error on a stolen base by senior Tanner Elwell allowed Brooks to score.

The Green Wave added to their lead in the fourth inning. After junior Eli Morris was hit by a pitch, classmate Mason Hackett singled him to second, and Mummey lined a single to left field two batters later to score Morris before Hackett scored on another throwing error.

NC was held to those two fourth-inning singles by Grant Saunders. The right-hander struck out four and walked just one, throwing 76 pitches.

"We popped the ball up," Cannizzaro said. "I don't know how many strikeouts, but we hit a lot of popups and fly balls."

Thanks to a caught stealing and a 6-4-3 double play, Mummey had faced the minimum before Brayden Monnin and Xavier Phlipot opened the fourth inning with singles. Braylon Cordonnier later had a hit that produced a run after a throwing error before Shappie's clutch hit turned the tide.

Junior Nate Ferrell and Brooks each had a long drive caught in the gap in that fourth, and Ferrell had extra bases taken away by Monnin in left-center to lead off the seventh.

"Last year, we had a game at Dayton Dragons' stadium in the season, and that gave us a little bit of an idea," said center fielder Shappie. "We knew these guys had great bats, so we played them real deep. They hit a few balls out there, gotta give them credit, but we just believed in each other and communicated."

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Fourth-inning rally sends Russia past Newark Catholic to OHSAA baseball final