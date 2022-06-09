ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola police investigating death after workers find woman's body near Bartram Park

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

A dead body was found at the corner of Main and Alcaniz streets near Bartram Park in downtown Pensacola on Thursday morning.

According to Pensacola police , the body of a white woman was found by city workers mowing grass in the area. The woman's identity and cause of death have not been released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8vUl_0g5lCkd200

In case you missed it: Pensacola shop owner's death caught on camera, police say; arrested Baker fire chief suspended

Pensacola Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wood told the News Journal that the death is being investigated as "suspicious," but cannot provide further details at this time.

This is a developing story and more details will be released as they become available.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola police investigating death after workers find woman's body near Bartram Park

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Man yelling profanities arrested, goes to hospital for cutting forehead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday after standing in a public driveway and screaming profanities at other people. Mobile police officers were called to Magnolia R.V. Park on Dauphin Island Parkway after receiving reports of property damage. When they arrived, police found Ross Kemp, 22, […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Main#The News Journal#Bjohnson Pnj Com#Pensacola News Journal
WPMI

Fairhope Police: One dead in Twin Beech Rd shooting

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Fairhope Police, on June 11, 2022, at approximately 1:00 AM Fairhope Police received a call of shots fired at a party on Twin Beech Road. Upon arrival it was discovered that a male gunshot victim had been transported to Thomas Hospital by personal...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

Police search for woman last seen at Pensacola assisted living center

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is searching for a missing woman with dementia Friday afternoon. Police say 85-year-old Jacqueline Ruth Larson was last seen in the lobby of Summer Vista Assisted Living on 3450 Wimbledon Dr. around 9:30 a.m. She is wearing a brown vest, a floral print...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

House fire at Hansen Blvd. in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the 100-block of Hansen Boulevard Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at 4:11 a.m., they found flames and smoke from the front of the house but were able to get it under control in roughly 15 minutes. The department reported no […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

One killed in shooting at party in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope police said a man was killed in a shooting at a party early Saturday morning. Investigators said it happened around 1 a.m. on Twin Beech Road. When officers arrived, they learned that Cory Terrell Edwards Jr. had been shot and rushed to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Edwards was later pronounced dead at University Hospital in Mobile.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

Pregnant woman attacked by pit bull in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pregnant woman was injured after she was attacked by a pit bull in Escambia County Saturday. The attack happened near Rolling Hills Rd. and Kemp Rd. around 10 a.m. The Department of Animal Welfare said the woman was injured and searched for the dogs for...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Early morning major vehicle crash rescue in Theodore

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue responded to an early morning major vehicle crash rescue in Mobile County Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. that required low-angle technical rescue, underground/tunnel rescue, and extrication of vehicle occupants. TDFR says that crews remained on the scene until daybreak extricating patients and transporting them […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. official crashes patrol car with Prius

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officers were called to a crash involving a patrol car in Escambia County.  The crash happened Friday, June 10, while an Escambia County patrol car was responding to a call. The driver was traveling along the US-90 Overpass when he hit a curve, veered off the road […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Crestview man critically injured after crashing into tree

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 63-year-old Crestview man was critically injured in a crash Sunday morning. It happened around 11:55 a.m. on State Road 85 south of Thomas Road. FHP states the man drifted off the road in his van and crashed into a tree. No further details were released.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies. Deputies said the vehicle was traveling northbound on State Road 85 near Thompson Road, and drifted onto the shoulder of the road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office employees fired, arrested

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were fired after the pair were arrested on one count each of exploitation of the elderly. Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department said after a month-long investigation, Carl Scheel II, deputy, and Alicia Scheel, civilian clerk, were “separated […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Former officer arrested, demanded officers kill him: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile Police officer, who resigned in March after an investigation into his relationship with a minor, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail after an altercation just after midnight in McIntosh where he was tased, shot at and, after fleeing in a car, crashed into a convenience […]
MOBILE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy