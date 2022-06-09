ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Dirt: Testing your yard soil

By Colleen Guerry
 4 days ago

(WFXR) — It’s time to get down in the dirt so you can learn some valuable tips for helping your garden grow!

On Thursday, June 9, Scott Baker, a senior extension agent in agriculture and natural resources with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, joined WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney to discuss soil testing on All the Dirt.

According to Baker, “you can’t manage what you don’t measure,” so instead of taking a guess, take a soil test.

You can learn more about the Virginia Tech Soil Testin g Laboratory by clicking here.

