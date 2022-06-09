ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Massive Warriors Steph Curry Injury Update On Thursday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXS1d_0g5lChyr00

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Steph Curry likely won't need an MRI on the injury he sustained in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors appear to have gotten some great news on Thursday afternoon.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Steph Curry likely won't need an MRI on the foot injury he sustained in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

Charania's tweet: "There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . It appears Curry won't need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State's afternoon practice"

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Boston Celtics after they won Wednesday’s game by as core of 116-100.

Game 4 will be on Friday evening back at the TD Garden in Boston.

Curry had 31 points and played 37 minutes in Game 3.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 43

Caprice Johnson
4d ago

so they want us to read these articles so bad that they pump up the story by using "massive injury report" . when it's actually no news at all .

Reply
4
Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
FastBreak on FanNation

You Won't Believe Who Worked Out For The Bucks

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the NBA Draft will also take place at the end of the month. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Shareef O'Neal has workouts coming up with the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards (he's also already worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks).
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#Athletic#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy